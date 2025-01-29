UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Black residents of Altadena were more likely to have their homes damaged or destroyed by the Eaton fire and will have a harder financial road to recovery from the disaster, according to research released Tuesday by UCLA. (UCLA’s Lorrie Frasure was quoted. Also: City News Service, Pasadena Star-News, KTLA-TV, KABC-TV, KTTV-TV, Spectrum News 1, KCRW 89.9-FM and LAist 89.3-FM.)

Human-caused climate change increased the likelihood and intensity of the hot, dry and windy conditions that fanned the flames of the recent devastating Southern California wildfires, a scientific study found … Think of it as switches for a light bulb to illuminate — “and so you can think about the artificial warming due to human-caused climate change making the light brighter,” added co-author Park Williams, a UCLA fire and climate scientist. (Also: National Public Radio, NBC News and Grist.)

The wildfires that ravaged much of Los Angeles County have disproportionately impacted Latino workers and communities and are likely to have lasting effects as the region recovers, researchers say. The county’s Latinos are vulnerable on multiple fronts, according to a report compiled by the Latino Policy and Politics Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles. Those include higher rates of employment in industries requiring a physical presence, higher exposure to air pollution and lower rates of health insurance. (UCLA’s Sonja Diaz was quoted.)

For those whose homes were destroyed, there is a unique grief that comes with losing nearly everything they own, according to psychologists. “Some are those things that help us get through our routines, and some are those truly meaningful ones,” said Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke University National Center for Child Traumatic Stress in Los Angeles. “The frustration of not having both at the same time can be overwhelming.”

Morgan Tingley, professor of evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, stresses that fire is a natural part of many ecosystems … It is not just about survival; many species need fire for reproduction, food and resources. “If we did not have fire in our system,” says Tingley, “we would lose biodiversity.”

Experts say you’re in close proximity to a burn area if you’re within several houses of the perimeter, though places with a lot of ash, or downwind from the fire area, could also be consider nearby. “This includes areas that were in the smoke plume for an extended period or areas that are downwind of the fire now,” according to UCLA professor and Center for Clean Air Director Suzanne Paulson. “People who live within a mile or so of the fires but weren’t in the smoke plume or downwind may only need to take precautions if the wind changes direction.”

A large number of young people say they are “inspired” by the likes of Elon Musk and Donald Trump and want to be like them, a survey from UCLA found. The survey was conducted by the UCLA Center for Scholars & Storytellers, which sought to learn more about how young people viewed the “American dream,” and how attainable they believe their financial goals are. (UCLA’s Yalda Uhls and Atlas Burrus were quoted.)

“In general, this is a deeply impractical plan,” [UCLA’s Kimberly] Clausing, who previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tax Analysis in the U.S. Department of the Treasury, told Newsweek. “First, we already have a Customs and Border Protection office ... including officials who collect tariffs. Second, it seems like an odd move for an Administration supposedly focused on efficiency to suggest a redundant government agency as a solution.”

Mark Peterson, a UCLA professor who studies public policy and political science, said the original memo was without precedent and left “extreme ambiguity as to what it affects and how it applies,” as well as its duration.

“The amount spent over five years for gender-affirming care is negligible compared to overall costs,” said Jody Herman, a senior scholar of public policy at the Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA School of Law focused on sexual orientation and gender identity law.

Demand for gender-affirming medications and hormone therapy among transgender youth has not been studied extensively, but only a small fraction of minors who identify as transgender currently receive gender-transition treatments, according to researchers at the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, which conducts demographic studies about the LGBTQ+ population.

Still, some argue that the Trump’ administration is not setting out to modernize a law but instead is trying to redefine the nation itself. “It rejects the idea of America as a nation of immigrants,” said Hiroshi Motomura, an immigration and citizenship expert at the UCLA School of Law.

Any effort to get rid of California’s 2035 rules “stands on shaky legal footing,” says Julia Stein, the deputy director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law. For one thing, California’s special waiver ability is explicitly written into the landmark Clean Air Act.