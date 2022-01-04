UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Transgender people more likely to go hungry | Washington Post

Transgender adults were three times as likely as cisgender people to experience food insecurity this year, according to new data analyzed by the Williams Institute at UCLA. The data, which was collected by the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey between June and October 2021, showed that more than a quarter of transgender adults in the United States reported sometimes or often not having enough to eat, compared with just 8 percent of cisgender adults. (UCLA’s Kerith Conron was quoted and UCLA’s Kathryn O’Neill was cited. Also: USA Today.)

Assessing rising homicide rate in Watts | Los Angeles Times

“Young Black men and families are the hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Jorja Leap, a professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and co-founder of the Watts Leadership Institute. “If you’re starving and you feel out of control, you’re more likely to be the victim or the perpetrator of violence.”

California storms drop record-breaking amounts of snow | NPR’s “All Things Considered”

“On its own, it is definitely not enough to end the drought, although the good news is it does bring a lot of short- to medium-term relief. So the drought conditions that were historically severe just a few months ago are now much less acute,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain.

New Year’s and an unprecedented jump in COVID cases | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, also advised against crowded New Year’s Eve gatherings indoors, especially where people might be singing and dancing in close quarters. Watching fireworks outside would be a safer activity, but he suggested people still wear masks in crowded outdoor settings. (Kim-Farley was also quoted in this Los Angeles Times story.)

Why the ’90s are resurgent in Hollywood | NBC News

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion that “feels oddly comforting to go back to” because the memories people associate with childhood entertainment often “shape our worldviews,” said Yalda T. Uhls, an assistant adjunct professor of psychology at UCLA who spent 15 years as senior film executive.

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM

The FDA is expected to authorize boosters for [12-to-15-year-olds] on Monday … “This news is great news. It’s going to be very important and will make a very big difference in terms of containing the spread of this virus,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed by Fox News Channel and CNBC. Also: UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang was interviewed by KABC-TV.)

Climate change primed Colorado for rare winter wildfire | NBC News

While gusts of that magnitude are somewhat out of the ordinary this time of year, they cannot be directly tied to climate change, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the nonprofit Nature Conservancy. However, he said, climate change was definitely the reason the ground was primed for the wind-whipped fire to take off, and wildfire seasons could lengthen similarly in other areas. (Swain was also quoted in the Washington Post.)

COVID: A year gone by | Los Angeles Times

Over the last year, “there have been some tremendous successes, not the least of which is the fact that these vaccines are universally available in the U.S.,” said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Timothy Brewer. “We went from identifying a new pathogen to a vaccine in under a year. That would have been unheard of even five years ago.”

Why L.A. delayed enforcing student vaccine mandate | New York Times

“Mandates are valuable, they are useful, and we know that they increase vaccination rates,” said Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology with the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles. “But districts simultaneously need to be prepared for the possibility that even though they work, they will not work for 100 percent of all people, necessarily.”

How much caffeine is too much? | Yahoo Life

Caffeine can affect your nervous system, cardiovascular system, endocrine system and gastrointestinal system, Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan–UCLA Medical Center, tells Yahoo Life. “Caffeine is absorbed in the GI tract and is metabolized by the liver,” says Hunnes. The drug affects different people differently, depending on how quickly they metabolize it, she explains.

Grapes could lower risk of heart disease, stroke | Metro

Lead author Professor Zhaoping Li, of the University of California, Los Angeles, said: “We found grapes have a beneficial effect on gut bacteria, which is great news, since a healthy gut is critical to good health. This study deepens our knowledge and expands the range of health benefits for grapes. It reinforces the heart health benefits of grapes, which include lowering cholesterol.”