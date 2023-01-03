UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Assessing state’s CARE Act for mentally ill | Los Angeles Times

Even then, the effectiveness of such treatment programs — involuntary, outpatient, even when overseen by a judge — is being questioned. A recent UCLA study raised doubts about the effectiveness of [assisted outpatient treatment] due to “inadequate resources, inadequate continuity of care and client attrition.”

Political debates have chilling effect on public schools | KCRW-FM

Tensions are rising on campuses nationwide as politics seeps into high schools, including here in California. That’s according to a new study out from UCLA and UC Riverside … The researchers from UCLA and UCR surveyed more than 600 high school principals from around the U.S. They found that more than two-thirds reported political divisiveness around the teaching of hot-button topics like race and racism, LGBTQ rights, social-emotional learning.

Why aren’t people getting treated for hepatitis C? | Los Angeles Times

A UCLA study published more than a decade ago found that more than a quarter of unhoused adults on L.A.’s skid row were infected. Nearly half of them had no idea, the study found … For patients in the program, “there’s not a lack of interest” in the cure, said Dr. David Goodman-Meza, a UCLA assistant professor and principal investigator for the Los Angeles sites in the study. “It’s the difficulty navigating the system.”

California keeps weather eye on bomb cyclone | San Francisco Chronicle

While that happened during the massive winter storm that hit much of the country just before Christmas, California won’t see the hurricane-like winds and severe weather conditions their East Coast counterparts saw. “In this case, this one is going to bomb out over the open ocean,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, adding he expects it to hit 500 to 800 miles offshore. (Swain was quoted in another San Francisco Chronicle article and in Axios.)

Cities and counties offering medical debt relief | New York Times

Wesley Yin, an associate professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, said medical debt relief could be a “game changer” for some people, but governments should also be addressing the causes of medical debt, including high costs and limited access to good health insurance.

For Black women, 2023 is about self-care | Insider

“Radical self-care, in this concept, is a rejection of hustle culture. It’s rejecting this idea that, as human beings, our worth is intrinsically tied to our work, and instead that we are worthy, independent of our participation in capitalism on its own,” said Jasmine Hill, an assistant professor of public policy and sociology at UCLA.

Searching for the priest he said abused him | San Francisco Chronicle

Separately, Dr. Paul Abramson, a UCLA professor of psychology with 40 years of experience working with child abuse survivors, said he finds Cox credible. Abramson, who serves as a psychological expert witness for victims … said he was struck by how many details from both men’s stories align, down to the behavior of the priest and the locations on the church grounds where the alleged abuse took place.

More cash for medical study participants could boost diversity | STAT

Arleen F. Brown, a general internist and professor of medicine at UCLA who served on the National Academies committee that produced the report on increasing diversity in clinical research, said that she found the new study interesting but that her work showed that a number of factors other than money could influence who participates, such as transportation, child and elder care, and compensating people for taking time off from work.

At 100, the Rose Bowl has seen many sunsets | New York Times

This relic of a stadium, with its cramped seats, narrow tunnels, meh food and spotty connectivity speaks to just how old the Rose Bowl is — its 100-year birthday arrived in October … For the last 40 years, it has been home to U.C.L.A. football … “I think it’s the greatest venue for a big game for football anywhere in the country,” [Troy] Aikman said recently of the Rose Bowl.

Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis | HealthDay News

Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a retrospective study … The primary outcome was the presence of an opioid prescription, and characteristics associated with opioid prescriptions were analyzed.