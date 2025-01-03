UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“[Personal records] are absolutely trending right now,” Eden says. Meanwhile, fitness trackers, smart machines and coaches help people choose the right PR goals and achieve them. “With self-quantification becoming more precise and accurate, people enjoy the feedback,” says Hengchen Dai, an associate professor who studies decision-making at UCLA.

“There’s just an enormous amount of uncertainty about whether the rule goes into effect — lots of moving parts. It will take a while before we know the answer to that question,” said Ann Carlson, a former Biden administration official who is now an environmental law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Racial and ethnic disparities are seen in the use of obesity-management medications, according to a study published online Dec. 17 in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities. Dr. Kimberly Narain, from the University of California, Los Angeles, and Dr. Christopher Scannell, from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, assessed racial and ethnic differences in the utilization of obesity-management medications among clinically eligible individuals.