UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Can TV ads help win voters over on gun control? | Los Angeles Times

UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, who specializes in gun law, says that “messaging about the danger of firearms can be effective in changing people’s attitudes about them. One reason the NRA has been so successful over the last half century … is it has consistently pushed the narrative that guns are effective tools for self-defense. The data suggests otherwise. Actually, you’re in more danger if you have firearms in the home.” (Winkler was also interviewed by KPCC-FM.)

Video shows deadly beating of Tyre Nichols | Los Angeles Times

Memphis police adopted reforms such as requiring its officers to intervene if they witnessed misconduct or excessive force by their colleagues — following a model set by a nationwide police reform initiative called 8 Can’t Wait, according to UCLA law professor Joanna Schwartz, who studies police accountability. With the Nichols beating, the country could be “headed into another moment of reckoning just a few years after George Floyd’s murder,” Schwartz said. (Schwarz was also quoted by USA Today and interviewed by MSNBC.)

Tyre Nichols video draws comparisons to Rodney King | New York Times

Everywhere in the country, both then and now, [UCLA’s Dr. Brenda] Stevenson said, Black lives are not valued as much as those of other Americans — and that devaluation is perpetuated across society, including by police officers who are themselves Black. “It’s a racialized issue — it’s also an issue of violence,” she said. “The lack of respect for human life: That’s a broader problem.”

FDA revokes authorization for anti-COVID drug | Los Angeles Times

Many doctors had already accepted that Evusheld’s time had passed. Physicians at UCLA Medical Center and its satellites stopped giving it to their transplant and chemotherapy patients in December. That is when the Omicron subvariant known as BQ.1.1., which had found a way to circumvent Evusheld’s protection, became dominant across Southern California. “It is unfortunate,” said UCLA infectious disease physician Dr. Tara Vijayan. But, she added, “we were surprised the FDA waited so long to pull it.”

‘Wild West’ of California cannabis and farm work | Los Angeles Times

UCLA labor researcher Robert Chlala said legalization attracted investors who borrowed business models from the agricultural industry — a sector notorious for wage theft and abuse. “We are just transferring what we haven’t fixed yet in our agricultural system” to cannabis, he said. “What we haven’t done yet to protect the people who make the food for this country.”

How dance halls became a refuge to the Asian community | Guardian

In China, modern plaza dancing is particularly popular among middle-aged and older women because many retire at the age of 50, said Min Zhou, professor of sociology and Asian American studies at the University of California Los Angeles. “These women have a lot of energy,” she said. “They dance as an effective way of keeping fit and healthy and socializing and hanging out with friends.”

U.S. sees first immigration boost in years | Insider

“Immigration has been a crucial force behind the US economic growth,” Oleg Itskhoki, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Insider. “It kept the population growing and age structure relatively young, especially in comparison with other developed countries.”

The most frequently reported disease outbreaks | Nature

Other variations can be explained by the quality of countries’ health systems. For example, Egypt has reported 115 outbreaks — mostly of influenza — in the 23-year time span … but no outbreaks have ever been reported by nearby Libya, which has an underfunded and unstable health system as a result of two civil wars during that period. Timothy Brewer, an infectious-disease researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, says the analysis also shows that the WHO cannot track all outbreaks around the world, and so must pick and choose.

The truth about Amazon’s really cheap generic drugs | Slate

“Amazon’s real goal is probably to be the king of online pharmacies, replacing many retail, in-person pharmacies over time,” said John Lu, a health economist, who is the director of UCLA Seminar on Pharmaceutical Economics and Policy, over email. He offered the helpful context that the average retail cost for a generic is somewhere between $20 and $30.

The art of feeling better: Wellness at the museum | LA Weekly

If you’re looking for a lighter touch, and even something you can do from home, the Hammer Museum and the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center have long been hosting free half-hour Mindful Awareness Meditation sessions every Thursday at 12:30 p.m., both live at the museum’s Billy Wilder Theater and streaming at their website.

Making three wishes at the end of life | KCRW-FM’s ‘Second Opinion’

“I think a lot of times, we forget the hospital, and in particular the ICU, is really not an area that a lot of patients or their family members imagine that they’ll be spending their final moments,” said UCLA’s Dr. Than Neville.

The secrets and science behind leading a good life | KCRW-FM’s ‘Life Examined’

“Time is so important, because how we spend the hours of our days sum up to the years of our lives,” [UCLA’s Cassie Mogilner Holmes] explains. “And as we’re looking to feel happier in our days and about our lives, it’s crucial to understand how we invest this resource of time and to make the most of the time that we have.” (Mogilner Holmes was interviewed — approx. 33:20 mark).