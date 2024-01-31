UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“We saw John Kirby just give the statement that the administration will respond, at a timer, manner and place of its own choosing, but it does not seek to start a war or open up another front. The problem is that this war has already started. This is a proxy war being waged through proxy agents of the Iranian government,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

“There’s a good case to be made that Iran is a major winner from this conflict,” said Dalia Dassa Kaye, a political scientist at the Burkle Center for International Relations at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The war is in many ways boosting Iranians’ domestic, regional and global situation.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jared McBride) The Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals, headed by Justice Jules Deschênes, completed an important report into its investigation on Holocaust war criminals living in Canada in 1986. It was accompanied by an assessment by scholar Alti Rodal, a document that Justice Deschênes said deserved “wide distribution.” But it’s been 38 years, and we’re still waiting to read Ms. Rodal’s report as well as the full version of the Deschênes report itself. To this day, many Canadian Holocaust-related records and investigations are inaccessible.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Ari Shaw) Beyond the impact on public health, the passage of the AHA is profoundly troubling for what it says about the underlying health of the Ugandan state. In a recent study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, my colleagues and I found that attacks on LGBTQ+ people and their rights can signal and even contribute to democratic backsliding.

“There is not currently any indication whatsoever of an extremely severe, statewide, catastrophic flood event, resulting from a multi-week sequence of storms,” Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, said in a Friday webinar.

Other doctors said they were concerned that a therapy once regarded as safe has caused so much harm. “To hear that Alzheimer’s is linked to a medical treatment, that’s disturbing,” said Dr. Dennis Chia, an associate clinical professor of pediatric endocrinology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

“(Chronic) inflammation is detrimental to the body because it increases the rate at which our cells age,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

In a study appearing in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a UCLA-led multidisciplinary research team explores one way that COVID-19 turns the immune system — which is crucial for keeping people alive — against the body itself, with potentially deadly results. (UCLA’s Gerard Wong was quoted.)

According to a UCLA report about Los Angeles’s old cash bail system, Black and Latino Angelenos paid close to $30 million in non-refundable bail deposits in just one year. At the same time, nearly $518 million in bail was levied on houseless individuals, who likely languished in jail because they couldn’t possibly hope to make the payments needed for release.