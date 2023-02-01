UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Police reform in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols | CNN

“This is a problem that we have seen not just in the case of Tyre Nichols, not just in the case of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, but in many, many cases — dozens, countless cases where there is video that emerges after the police reports, the official police reports, have come out,” said UCLA’s Joanna Schwartz (approx. 4:15 mark).

Epic storms may not prevent a dangerous fire season | Los Angeles Times

Experts say it’s too soon to know with certainty what the upcoming fire season has in store … “The dice are loaded for a weak fire season, but there are multiple things that could cause it go the other way,” said Park Williams, a bioclimatologist at UCLA.

Anti-billboard groups plan to fight L.A.’s digital signs | Los Angeles Times

Travis Longcore, co-chair of UCLA’s environmental science and engineering program, said light from a digital sign would disrupt natural habitat, causing migratory birds to veer from their paths and disturbing the sleep patterns of other animals. “The city, the federal government and to some degree the county are investing millions of dollars to restore habitat in the L.A. River,” he said. “It is antithetical to then go ahead and blast it with huge television screens.”

Latinos who’ve lost it are reclaiming Spanish | Los Angeles Times

In 2016 Patricia Gándara, co-director of UCLA’s Civil Rights Project, published a study on the economic value of bilingualism in the U.S., which found that employers prefer bilingual applicants across all sectors of the economy.

The lessons and mysteries of mpox | CNN

“We’re starting to see some data that suggests that asymptomatic infection and transmission is possible, and that certainly will change how we how we think about this virus and risk,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA.

11 tips to plan your health care after job loss | Washington Post

Most employers, particularly larger companies, typically subsidize about 80 percent of the total premium, meaning that you will go from paying about 20 percent to paying about 102 percent of the cost, once you factor in the 2 percent administrative fee, said Gerald Kominski, a senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “That’s a big financial hit,” he said.

The signs of food addiction | NBC News

“The big thing with ultraprocessed foods is realizing that once you eat one, you may not be able to stop at one and may need to keep eating more,” said Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, an assistant professor of medicine at the Center for Human Nutrition at UCLA. “The food industry is really clever.”

The critical race theory debate | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

It is a decision that has given Taifha Alexander, director of the CRT Forward Project at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, a measure of hope. “I think the opinion out of Florida is promising for academic freedom in the college and university spaces,” she says. “I think that’s what we are going to be seeing a lot of in the year going forward … “These bills that really do a disservice to students are going to be scrutinized.”

Pulse oximeters’ problems with darker skin | Forbes

While that’s a different issue than the one with pulse oximeters, it’s why some researchers are wary of advocating corrections to existing pulse oximeter readings for dark-skinned patients. “Race-based corrections lead to a lot of confusion later on that exacerbates bias,” said Achuta Kadambi, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California at Los Angeles, who’s working on more equitable remote heart monitoring. “It’s a slippery slope. You want the physics of the device to be sensing things in a manner that’s robust.”