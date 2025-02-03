UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.
Loss of Chicano studies archives in fire | Los Angeles Times’ “De Los”
(Article by UCLA student Kodialam Nanguneri) “It’s heartbreaking, not just from a scholarly standpoint, but from a human standpoint,” said Reynaldo Macías, an emeritus professor of Chicano studies at UCLA, who was an undergraduate there in the late 1960s when he met Gómez-Quiñones, a graduate student at the time. (UCLA’s Veronica Terriquez and Carlos Haro were also quoted.)
Minimizing the cost of future disasters? | KCRW 89.9-FM’s “Press Play”
“Even if we were to stop emitting fossil fuels tomorrow, we know there’d be continued climate change. … We will have continued increases in the intensity of and the extent of wildfire in California,” says Alex Hall, professor in UCLA’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.
How playtime is helping kids process the L.A. fires | LAist
“We use our words, they use their play,” said Melissa Brymer, who directs disaster programs for the UCLA-Duke University National Center for Child Traumatic Stress. “We can see some of their play mimicking what their experiences were during the fire and that’s their way of processing what’s been happening for them.”
Community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena | Marketplace
“Without forethought and without coordination, we’re going to risk a rebuild that amplifies the region’s inequality and also puts people in Altadena at more risk from the changing environmental landscape,” said political scientist Megan Mullin, faculty director of the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation.
Trump order escalates reversal of trans rights | KFF Health News
About 300,000 American children ages 13-17 identify as transgender, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, which researches sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy. But the number who seek gender-affirming care is believed to be far fewer.
He wants to keep serving his country. Trump says he can’t | Newsweek
Research from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law from 2014, based on the National Transgender Discrimination Survey, estimated that 15,500 transgender individuals were serving in the armed forces at the time. It also estimated there were more than 134,000 transgender individuals who were veterans or had retired from Guard or Reserve service. This, it said, implied that an estimated 0.6 percent of adults who reported service in the armed forces were transgender.
White House’s puzzling remark about Black History Month | HuffPost
Black History Month, which has been officially recognized in the U.S. for nearly five decades, honors the “powerful story of how enslaved Africans and their descendants built America and continue to make enduring contributions to the very fabric of this nation,” said Marcus Anthony Hunter, author and professor of sociology and African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Court strikes down federal ban on handgun sales to teens | New York Times
Will the ruling mean that dealers will start immediately selling handguns to younger customers? If any did, they would face substantial legal peril, according to Adam Winkler, a professor at the UCLA School of Law.
Trump’s bumpy return to office should worry MAGA | Salon
The first week of Trump’s presidency unfurled like a dreamscape of bewildering executive edicts. The air itself still feels heavy, charged with menace, as if the entire world has tilted into an alternate reality. It is as if gravity has been recalibrated to pull the country toward some unseen abyss. (UCLA’s Peter McLaren is featured.)
What to know about buying eggs during the bird flu outbreak | Healthline
“There is no evidence to suggest that properly handled, stored and cooked eggs can lead to avian influenza infections in people,” Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Healthline.