(Article by UCLA student Kodialam Nanguneri) “It’s heartbreaking, not just from a scholarly standpoint, but from a human standpoint,” said Reynaldo Macías, an emeritus professor of Chicano studies at UCLA, who was an undergraduate there in the late 1960s when he met Gómez-Quiñones, a graduate student at the time. (UCLA’s Veronica Terriquez and Carlos Haro were also quoted.)

“Even if we were to stop emitting fossil fuels tomorrow, we know there’d be continued climate change. … We will have continued increases in the intensity of and the extent of wildfire in California,” says Alex Hall, professor in UCLA’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.

“We use our words, they use their play,” said Melissa Brymer, who directs disaster programs for the UCLA-Duke University National Center for Child Traumatic Stress. “We can see some of their play mimicking what their experiences were during the fire and that’s their way of processing what’s been happening for them.”

“Without forethought and without coordination, we’re going to risk a rebuild that amplifies the region’s inequality and also puts people in Altadena at more risk from the changing environmental landscape,” said political scientist Megan Mullin, faculty director of the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation.

About 300,000 American children ages 13-17 identify as transgender, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, which researches sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy. But the number who seek gender-affirming care is believed to be far fewer.

Research from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law from 2014, based on the National Transgender Discrimination Survey, estimated that 15,500 transgender individuals were serving in the armed forces at the time. It also estimated there were more than 134,000 transgender individuals who were veterans or had retired from Guard or Reserve service. This, it said, implied that an estimated 0.6 percent of adults who reported service in the armed forces were transgender.

Black History Month, which has been officially recognized in the U.S. for nearly five decades, honors the “powerful story of how enslaved Africans and their descendants built America and continue to make enduring contributions to the very fabric of this nation,” said Marcus Anthony Hunter, author and professor of sociology and African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Will the ruling mean that dealers will start immediately selling handguns to younger customers? If any did, they would face substantial legal peril, according to Adam Winkler, a professor at the UCLA School of Law.

The first week of Trump’s presidency unfurled like a dreamscape of bewildering executive edicts. The air itself still feels heavy, charged with menace, as if the entire world has tilted into an alternate reality. It is as if gravity has been recalibrated to pull the country toward some unseen abyss. (UCLA’s Peter McLaren is featured.)

“There is no evidence to suggest that properly handled, stored and cooked eggs can lead to avian influenza infections in people,” Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Healthline.