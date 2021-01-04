UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — announced Thursday that their new nonprofit Archewell Foundation will establish a fund for the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry research center, which champions racial and economic justice in the tech sector. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are deeply committed to using their light to illuminate the problems of inequality and structural racism,” said Dr. Safiya U. Noble, co-director of the center. (Also: Axios.)

“For Republicans to be a viable party, they’re going to have to expand their base. They can’t just rely on white voters, because that number is dropping,” said [Zev] Yaroslavsky, a Democrat and director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. “As we’ve seen, the trend is a more purple 50-50 split in these areas.”

“Colonization is not only in the past,” said Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear, an assistant professor at UCLA and a citizen of the Northern Cheyenne Nation. “It’s an ongoing system, a series of structures that continue to disenfranchise, erase and traumatize Indigenous peoples.”

“The idea that the city, in making its indemnification decision, can make one determination, and the police department can make another — it doesn’t make logical sense,” said Joanna Schwartz, a UCLA law professor who studies police accountability. “It makes strategic sense, but I don’t see how the city could justify those two decisions.”

In fact, a 2018 study by UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Initiative and its Chicano Studies Research Center, evaluating what progress had been made in the 24 years since the initial 1994 study, found that the Smithsonian’s Latinx work force failed to keep pace with the growth of the Latinx population, which had doubled to almost 18 percent of the total population since the first report was issued.

“There are a couple of reasons. One is, and I think everyone will relate to this, we have as a matter of public health policy and to try and keep ourselves safe, not consumed a whole set of services that we previously consumed. And we’re anxious to get back and socialize. Go to restaurants, go to live events and the like. So there is quite a bit of pent up demand to re-socialize,” said UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsberg

About 60% of the population gambles in some way, even if it’s just buying lottery tickets, said Dr. Timothy Fong, a psychiatrist and co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program. “Gambling appeals to so many parts of human pleasure and reward — the possibility of winning, the escape, the idea I have special powers and skills over a game,” he said.

“There’s no question in my mind that had we not had the stay-at-home order, the situation would be far more dire than it is now,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, who described the current situation as a “viral tsunami.” (Kim-Farley was also quoted in another Los Angeles Times story and by CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle, and interviewed by KNBC-TV.)

“We are clearly in the third wave of the pandemic in the United States, and it doesn’t show many signs of slowing down,” said Dr. Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Even if we see a plateau or even a decline in the next few days, it would be the end of January before we see the burden on hospitals lessen and deaths beginning to plateau.” (Shafir was also quoted in the San Diego Union-Tribune.)

“Even the name, Operation Warp Speed, draws some concern for people about the rush to push it through,” said Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson, an emergency medicine physician at UCLA Health who has received the vaccine. Still, she urged her colleagues to do the same.

“It [the vaccine] is not a magic bullet,” said Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “It is not a cure-all. It is one tool in a toolset that we should be applying overall. ... We still do have to be careful.”

“We can’t even do enough diagnostic testing. So how would you have the resources that are required for sequencing?” said Dr. Omai Garner, associate director of clinical microbiology for the UCLA Health System. “It’s prohibitively expensive and very, very challenging, technically.”

“While our research did not include data after 2017, the findings have never been more relevant, given the financial strains posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the study’s corresponding author, Dr. Katherine Chen, a fellow in the UCLA National Clinician Scholars Program.

Quiñones, who was born in Mexico and raised in Los Angeles’ predominantly Latino Boyle Heights neighborhood, taught history at UCLA for nearly 50 years. There, he mentored, challenged and inspired generations of students, many of whom went on to careers in politics, public service and education. Quiñones, a former director of UCLA’s Chicano Studies Research Center, served on the board of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, as well.

“There’s this very calculated, hard-nosed recognition among the choices that executive action is going to be the key to progress, and action at the state level is going to be the key to progress,” said Cara Horowitz, a climate policy expert at UCLA School of Law.

Madeline Brozen, who studies public policy and transportation at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the arrival of ride-hailing giants Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. depressed the market of would-be car-sharing customers, and a trend toward more private vehicle ownership has challenged car-sharing businesses. Consumers flocked to used-car lots and auto makers reported record profits during the pandemic, suggesting that disadvantageous trend will continue.

That’s the question UCLA Professor Vwani Roychowdhury asked. He is a computer engineer who, along with his colleagues and doctoral students, are studying conspiracy “theory” by looking at conspiracy “fact” — how false narratives come to life, spread, and then create potential harm. “Conspiracy theories are as old as humans. But it used to be restricted to office water coolers,” explained Roychowdhury. (UCLA’s Timothy Tangherlini was also mentioned.)

While it is true that poor diet can lead to dangerous and expensive health conditions (according to a 2019 New York Times op-ed, “[c]ardiovascular disease costs $351 billion annually in health care spending and lost productivity, while diabetes costs $327 billion annually”), and it’s critical to improve, it is not enough to replace health insurance, says Nadereh Pourat, a professor and the director of the Health Economics and Evaluation Research Program at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.