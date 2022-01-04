UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Are indoor gyms safe during omicron surge? | Los Angeles Times

UCLA medical epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert Dr. Robert Kim-Farley agreed that people who are vaccinated, boosted and masked can feel more comfortable going into indoor gyms where proof of vaccination is required and people are complying with mask rules. Kim-Farley also recommended spacing people out at the gym, and ensuring that good ventilation systems can reduce the risk of transmission.

Elizabeth Holmes guilty of defrauding investors | BuzzFeed News

Holmes will likely receive a sentence that’s much shorter than what the law allows because she is a mother with a young child and does not have a criminal history, Diane Birnholz, a former federal prosecutor and lecturer in law at the UCLA School of Law, told BuzzFeed News.

The science of forming healthy habits | Discover

To sustain a new habit, people need regular rewards, says Vickie Mays, psychology professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. If you want to start an exercise habit, she says, pick a partner whose fitness level is compatible with yours, as well as someone who is caring and reinforces your goals.

Mathematicians outwit hidden number conspiracy | Quanta

That seemingly straightforward inquiry is intertwined with some of math’s deepest unsolved questions about the primes themselves. Proving the Chowla conjecture is a “sort of warmup or steppingstone” to answering those more intractable problems, said Terence Tao of the University of California, Los Angeles.

Many Americans moved to lower-density areas in 2021 | New York Post

“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, mid-sized towns and cities,” Michael Stoll, economist and professor at the University of California at Los Angeles. “We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high-density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remotely,” he said.

Radiation therapy evens field for Black men with prostate cancer | HealthDay News

Calling the findings “unexpected,” study author Dr. Amar Kishan said that access to care may play a role in the historically poor prostate cancer outcomes seen among Black men. “When Black men with prostate cancer get the same standard-of-care treatment and are followed the same way as white patients, the survival differences at the very least go away and may even flip,” said Kishan, who is vice chair of Clinical and Translational Research in the Department of Radiation Oncology and chief of Genitourinary Oncology Service at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Latest coronavirus surge | KCBS-TV

“I would estimate that about 50 percent of the patients I saw today were COVID-related. We are definitely seeing a spike in cases. Just like the airline industry, we’re being impacted by our workers getting sick as well,” said UCLA’s Dr. Angelique Campen (approx. 0:30 mark).