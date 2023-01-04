UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

More storms for Northern California | Los Angeles Times

In October 2021, a similarly strong atmospheric river brought significant rainfall to the state but did not cause nearly the same amount of damage because the conditions leading up to it were more dry, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. Now, “it’s going to take a much lesser storm to produce much greater impacts given how wet it is,” he added. (Swain was quoted by the Los Angeles Times in two other articles, here and here, and by NBC News, the New York Times, CNN, USA Today and KTLA-TV. He was interviewed by KPCC-FM.)

Does social media use change teens’ brains? | New York Times

Without more information about other aspects of the students’ lives, “it is challenging to discern how specific differences in brain development are to social media checking,” said Adriana Galvan, a specialist in adolescent brain development at the University of California Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study.

TikTok banned on U.S. government devices | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The social media platforms collect a ton of data about users, starting not only with the obvious things, like your name and maybe your user name. But they continue to collect your patterns on the website and your patterns off the website,” said UCLA’s Alex Alben (approx. 5:10 mark).

FTX CEO pleads not guilty to fraud | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

According to James Park, a securities fraud expert at UCA Law, Bankman-Fried didn’t have many options going into Tuesday’s hearing because of Wang’s and Ellison’s plea deals. “Sam Bankman-Fried was probably not offered a deal because he is likely the main instigator of the fraud, and there is no one higher up that he can testify against,” Park said. “He thus had no incentive to plead guilty, and will attempt to leverage his ability to take the case to trial to get a more favorable sentence than is being offered at the start of the case.”

What it’s like to be a night owl | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“This is very timely, the discussion of sleep and circadian rhythm disorders. Particularly after the holidays, where … we might have gotten to bed late, woken up late. And coming back to work could be a challenge,” said UCLA’s Dr. Alon Avidan (approx. 2:00 mark).

Post-holidays diet? Don’t do it, experts say | KABC-TV

A large UCLA review following thousands of dieters long-term found at least a third to two thirds of people who went on a diet regained more weight than they lost within four to five years.

Creating a welcoming space for plus-size workers | NBC News

According to a UCLA study published in 2016, misusing BMI as a measure of health incorrectly labels millions of fat Americans as unhealthy, even though by other measures like blood pressure and cholesterol, they are not. And yet, workplace wellness programs that focus on weight loss and other fatphobic-related measures like BMI and fat percentage persist.

Why some animals fear using wildlife crossings | Scienmag

Wildlife bridges and tunnels not only protect animals from vehicle collisions but help to prevent inbreeding among small and vulnerable populations hemmed in by roadways and other human development by connecting them with a wider pool of potential mates. But whether animals feel safe using these crossings is another story, say UCLA researchers and colleagues who studied the reactions of deer and elk around a wildlife tunnel beneath a four-lane highway. (UCLA’s Daniel Blumstein was quoted.)