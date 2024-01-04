UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The former Westside Pavilion, a long shuttered indoor mall, will be transformed into a UCLA biomedical research center aimed at tackling such towering challenges as curing cancer and preventing global pandemics, officials announced Wednesday. The sprawling three-story structure will be known as the UCLA Research Park and will house two multidisciplinary centers focusing on immunology and immunotherapy as well as quantum science and engineering. (UCLA Chancellor Gene Block was quoted. Also: Associated Press, Los Angeles Daily News, Bloomberg News, Deadline, KNBC-TV, KTLA-TV, KABC-TV, KCAL-TV, KTTV-TV, KCRW-FM and LAist 89.3-FM.)

“It had a tsunami, which was like maybe a meter, but it wasn’t particularly damaging. But the shaking was pretty strong … The duration of the earthquake is proportional to the magnitude, in general. So I expect something like this is probably longer, should be around about a minute,” said UCLA’s Lingsen Men (approx. 3:00 mark).

When I spoke with the UCLA Law and Columbia Law School professor Kimberlé Crenshaw last year about the battle in Florida over the teaching of Black history, she warned that this scapegoating of academics would spread to D.E.I. efforts beyond academia, including in corporate America. “This thing will not be satisfied by one victory,” she said.

The case will require the high court to consider a number of hard questions, says Rick Hasen, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project. (Hasen was also quoted by Reuters.)

Still, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain called Tuesday’s results alarming during a YouTube information session. He said the snowpack is at or below all-time record low numbers for the beginning of January.

“Heat is very challenging to manage,” says Yongjie Hu, a physicist and mechanical engineer at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Controlling heat flow has long been a dream for physicists and engineers, yet it’s remained elusive.” But Hu and his colleagues may have found a solution. As reported last November in Science, his team has developed a new type of transistor that can precisely control heat flow by taking advantage of the basic chemistry of atomic bonding at the single-molecule level.

But recent research has found that stretching before exercising is ineffective for preventing injury and may actually work against you … “You’ve just transiently weakened all the muscle groups you’re trying to train,” said Dr. Josh Goldman, associate director of the Center for Sports Medicine at UCLA Health. If you really enjoy the feeling of stretching before physical activity, don’t hold the stretch for long, Dr. Goldman said.

“In that sense, I think this is certainly an interesting, potentially effective strategy,” Aaswath Raman, a professor of materials science at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the new study, told Space.com.