A new COVID subvariant is on the rise | Los Angeles Times

While it sounds repetitive to describe every up-and-coming new subvariant in superlative terms — more transmissible than ever before, now with unprecedented ability to evade immunity — that’s just evolution at work, said Dr. Tim Brewer, an infectious disease physician and a professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA.

Bomb cyclone continues to drench California | Washington Post

With a prolonged wet pattern in the forecast, the concern is that a series of closely spaced, stronger storms could continue to bombard the state next week. “There will be some flooding, the question is just how problematic it becomes, and that’s going to depend mainly on the exact storm sequencing next week,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, said in a video update Tuesday. (Swain was also quoted by the Sacramento Bee and USA Today and was interviewed by KCRW-FM.)

Tribe to advise UCLA on campus land use | Spectrum News 1

For nearly 100 years, UCLA has operated on land that once belonged to the Gabrielino Tongva tribe. But recently, the university made a partnership with the descendants of the original inhabitants to return some of the land on campus back to their community. The agreement, called the memorandum of understanding, or MOU for short, states that “members of the Gabrielino Tongva tribe will advise UCLA on planting and land caretaking practices across campus.” (UCLA’s Shannon Speed was quoted.)

Racial disparities in National Science Foundation funding | New York Times

That assumption — that there are more than twice as many Asians as whites among new hires — is “unreasonably high, to the point where it is not plausible or reasonable,” said Aradhna E. Tripati, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and one of the authors of the eLife paper.

The benefits of reading books | NBC’s ‘Today’

“It’s like a sanctuary,” Maryanne Wolf, professor-in-residence at UCLA and director, Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners, and Social Justice, tells TODAY.com. “I have 20 minutes in the morning, 20 minutes in the evening after Netflix or whatever I’ve done in between a thousand emails,” Wolf explains of her reading habit. “And that helps center me, it helps remind me of the priorities of the day before, of the next day, and of that very moment.”

Why some people are staying sober during January | CBS News

Dry January comes after the time of the year when people drink the most — according to UCLA Health, some people as much as double their alcohol consumption between Thanksgiving and the new year compared with the rest of the calendar.

Why some animals fear using wildlife crossings | ScienceDaily

Wildlife bridges and tunnels not only protect animals from vehicle collisions but help to prevent inbreeding among small and vulnerable populations hemmed in by roadways and other human development by connecting them with a wider pool of potential mates. But whether animals feel safe using these crossings is another story, say UCLA researchers and colleagues who studied the reactions of deer and elk around a wildlife tunnel beneath a four-lane highway. (UCLA’s Daniel Blumstein was quoted.)