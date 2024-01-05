UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA to turn Westside Pavilion into research park | LAist-FM’s ‘AirTalk’

The University of California, Los Angeles, will turn a sprawling former shopping mall into cutting-edge centers for immunology and quantum science research, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials announced Wednesday.The 700,000-square-foot former Westside Pavilion … will be called UCLA Research Park. It will house the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy at UCLA, the UCLA Center for Quantum Science and Engineering, and eventually other programs, the governor said.

Latest on Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah | Spectrum News 1

“Every time there’s an attack from Lebanon into Israel from Hezbollah, and a reprisal from Israel back into Lebanon, there’s always a question of what’s going to happen next to escalate. Here it stepped up immensely,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

Metro focuses on improving rider experience | KCRW-FM’s ‘Greater LA’

“But some civil rights and transportation experts question the need for transit cops. UCLA transportantion expert Madeline Brozen said Metro should instead double down on its new outreach program. ‘So I think if anything is missing, it's just that … there are not enough PATH teams on the system to connect people experiencing homelessness to services. There are not enough ambassadors on the system so that every station you go to, you see one.’” (approx. 7:05 mark).