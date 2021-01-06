UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“That’s why this election is so important, because the Democrats would like to get things on the agenda. Like immigration reform, like a stimulus package, like infrastructure investments,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 1:08 mark).

Gerald Kominski, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA, told me this week that the failure of Haven leaves all hope for healthcare reform in Washington’s hands. If three of the country’s most powerful companies couldn’t remedy things, he said, “maybe it’s time to acknowledge that government intervention really is the most effective way to control costs, achieve universal access and assure equity.”

“It just goes to the fact that social difficulties and all the things that come with autism really do make a difference in getting and holding on to a job,” says lead investigator Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA’s Elaine Clarke was also quoted.)

As Jack Needleman, chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, observed: “Once you begin imposing restraint on revenues, you can expect to see constraint on spending.” And that, in turn, will help break the cycle of cost increases that are making coverage and care less accessible.

“I think it’s fair to say that Donald Trump’s overall approach to the environment has been to kind of plow through a lot of the environmental protections that we have, and to favor deregulation and removal of a lot of the protections that have been given to Americans under our environmental laws,” said UCLA’s Sean Hecht (approx. 24:58 mark).

Instead, the coronavirus dulls those senses through a different line of attack. “This is an inflammatory process of the nerve itself or of the cells,” said Dr. Nina Shapiro, a pediatric head and neck surgeon at UCLA School of Medicine.

There have been 307,898 cases among inmates, with 1,801 deaths, according to the University of California, Los Angeles Law Covid-19 Behind Bars Data Project. About 67,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported among prison staff with over 100 deaths, according to the project.

“We’re no longer a wave or surge, or surge upon a surge. We really are in the middle of a viral tsunami,” said Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. … Expanding the oxygen supply doesn’t end the challenges for hospitals, Kim-Farley said. “When you get to that level of volume being pumped through, some of the pipes start to freeze up. You start running out of oxygen tanks that patients need to be sent home and discharged,” Kim-Farley said.

Patrick Heuveline, a demographer at UCLA, estimates that by the end of 2020 there were enough deaths in the U.S. to lower life expectancy at birth to 77.7 years. In 2019, life expectancy was 78.8 years, which would mean a drop-off of roughly a year from 2019 to 2020, and, depending on as-yet-unavailable data about deaths last year, the drop-off could be even larger.

A UCLA study last year determined that as many as 449,000 people in L.A. County could face eviction because of the economic slump caused by coronavirus and inability to pay rent.

CBT is “more therapist-directed, more focused, more specific goals, shorter timeline, [and] observable and measurable goals,” said Emanuel Maidenberg, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioural sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) and director of the UCLA Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Clinic in California. It’s “more goal-oriented or specific, aimed at developing skills and tools to cope with life circumstances or stressors more effectively”.

“We think that telehealth is here to stay. Our patients are expecting it. Our doctors are very happy with it, and it’s a great avenue for care,” said [Deidre] Keeves, who is director of connected health applications at UCLA Health. “We’re expecting that about 20% of our volume is going to continue to be through telehealth.”

Leah Vriesman, the executive director of Executive Education Programs in Health Policy and Management at UCLA, said the booking challenges are not a new hurdle — even within the course of the pandemic. “If we succeeded with [coronavirus] testing — and through so many lessons learned with how to ramp up doing thousands and thousands of tests a day — to me the analogy is we should be doing the same thing with the vaccine,” Vriesman said.

People are happiest when they are either socializing or having sex. But simply mentioning money can make people change their priorities, according to Cassie Mogilner Holmes, a professor at UCLA.

“There are a lot of barriers to building solidarity within Google. … It also just creates all kinds of divisions among workers. And it potentially means that sort of different groups of workers can be pitted against each other,” said UCLA’s Chris Tilly (approx. 1:39 mark).