UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

How TikTok is helping Gen Z with mental health | Los Angeles Times

John Piacentini, a professor in the UCLA Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, said the weight of the pandemic is heavy for adolescents. Teens and young adults have an increased need for peer interaction and a higher sensitivity to social exclusion. Lockdowns, online learning and social distancing mandates have disrupted their lives.

Health risks of smoke, ozone rise with wildfires | New York Times

High levels of either pollutant can affect the lungs and cardiovascular system, aggravate chronic diseases like asthma and lead to premature death. “But when they both occur at once, then you’re getting the worst of both worlds,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and another author of the study, which was published in Science Advances. (Swain is also quoted in New Scientist.)

Disabled activist’s death puts spotlight on airlines | Los Angeles Times

Losing a wheelchair can cut off disabled people from work and school. It can be a financial blow, with wheelchairs costing up to $50,000. And it can jeopardize health: Pressure sores can develop within hours as blood flow is cut off to a particular area, leading to the death of tissue and putting people at risk of infections, said Emily Metzger, a specialist in neurologic physical therapy at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Can cloud seeding squeeze more rain out of storms? | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

“There’s a long history of people making really bold claims about being able to manipulate the weather, and time and time again, science really has failed to demonstrate that these attempts to do that have actually yielded any fruit,” says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Despite openings, companies still aren’t hiring Black men | Insider

Experiments on hiring discrimination stretching back to the 1970s show it happens from entry-level positions to jobs requiring a college degree, S. Michael Gaddis, a UCLA sociologist who studies employment discrimination told Insider. “Black job-seekers face discrimination even when they have an elite college degree, such as one from Harvard or Stanford,” Gaddis said.

Reporting at-home COVID test results | CNBC

Omicron’s symptoms may be milder than those from Covid’s delta variant, but delta is still circulating in the U.S. — and you’re unlikely to know which version you have right away. Your health care provider can help walk you through signs and symptoms to watch out for once you get a positive result, says Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “The provider also may recommend treatments for those persons at high risk for serious disease,” Brewer says.

Sen. Harry Reid: A complicated environmental legacy | Los Angeles Times

[Jon] Christensen is an environmental historian and UCLA professor who spent more than a decade as a journalist in Nevada, where he followed Reid’s career closely. He produced the KCET documentary on the Nevada senator and was featured in it prominently. “Outside of the coastal states, the American West is a purple region,” he told me. “The path that Harry Reid forged for compromise with Republican colleagues, with conservative county commissions — that’s what’s going to be needed.”

How to get the sleep you really need | Consumer Reports

“Waking up once during the night to use the bathroom is completely normal,” says Abigail Maller, MD, an assistant clinical professor of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at UCLA. But if you find that you awaken two or more times each night for restroom visits, try reducing the salt in your diet, Maller says, because excess sodium — which your kidneys will try to flush out — can contribute.

Patients with COVID and the flu | KCAL-TV

“I have seen someone with both at the same time, yes … If it’s a bad virus season with a lot of viruses circulating, then it’s not unusual to be exposed to more than one because they all travel the same way,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang (approx. 1:30 mark. UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer was also interviewed by KNX-AM — approx. 2:05 mark.)