UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

EPA addresses most dangerous form air pollution | Los Angeles Times

Researchers from UCLA recently found that these areas of high particulate concentration also have higher levels of toxic particles as well. “We found that the locations that are really close to freeways have the highest toxicity levels in general, which is maybe not terribly surprising,” said Suzanne Paulson, the senior author of the study and a UCLA professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences.

Atmospheric river soaks California. What is it? | NPR’s ‘Short Wave’

“Atmospheric rivers can transport volumes of water many times that of the Mississippi River, doing so all in the air above your head,” says Dr. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA, the National Center for Atmospheric Research, and the Nature Conservancy of California. (Swain was interviewed.)

Facebook considers letting Trump back on | NBC News

Courtney Radsch, an academic who has most recently studied free expression and technology at UCLA’s Institute for Technology, Law and Policy, said it was clear to her that the threat from Trump has not receded. She cited “the plethora of elected representatives who feel they cannot get elected or reelected without supporting his baseless claims and dangerous rhetoric.” She also noted Trump’s post on his own social media site, Truth Social, in December calling for the “termination” of the Constitution.

Are all-meat diets good for you? | USA Today

“It’s not healthy at all,” Dana Ellis Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, says of the diet, adding it’s “detrimental to our microbiome, to our heart health, to our brains. I can’t even say badly enough about it.”

FTX customers’ legal fight to have cash returned | Bloomberg Law

History shows such actions have a shot at paying off, said James Park, a UCLA School of Law professor. The implosions of WorldCom and Enron two decades ago, also amid fraud revelations, led to class-action settlements in the billions of dollars paid out by underwriters, banks and other parties. “If you’re not able to recover from the primary violator, you’re going to have to bring the case against someone else,” Park said.

Evictions feared as tenant protections near end | City News Service

[Dionicia] Cipres could be a victim of what tenant groups fear is an incoming wave of evictions once Los Angeles’ long-standing protections expire. The volume of eviction filings has begun to resemble prepandemic levels, according to Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA and a member of the L.A. Renters’ Right to Counsel Coalition.

Going sober for ‘dry’ January | Santa Monica Daily Press

Dr. Elizabeth Ko, Medical Director, UCLA Health Integrative Medicine Collaborative, says that with eggnog, adult ciders, spiked punch and celebratory glasses of sparkling wine, it’s not that hard for extra alcohol to creep into one’s daily life during the holiday season.

Gas stoves have given kids asthma, study shows | Yahoo News

The new study follows other research showing gas stoves are harmful to indoor air quality. In 2020, UCLA public health researchers commissioned by the Sierra Club found that 90% of homes have unhealthy levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution after cooking with gas for one hour … The UCLA study estimated that in California alone, if all residential gas appliances were transitioned to clean-energy electric appliances, the reduction of particulate pollution and nitrogen oxides would result in 354 fewer annual deaths and an even greater reduction in bronchitis.

Tiny therapeutic sponge helps kill cancer in mice | Medical Xpress

Now, an interdisciplinary UCLA research team reports encouraging results in laboratory studies testing a tiny implantable device they call a SymphNode, which is designed to keep regulatory T cells in check only in the area around a tumor while summoning and strengthening tumor-fighting cells. The device was shown to drive tumors into remission, eliminate metastasis, prevent the growth of new tumors and result in longer survival in mice. (UCLA’s Manish Butte was quoted.)