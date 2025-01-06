UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What Jason De León learned from shadowing smugglers in Mexico | CNN

[Jason] De León, who’s a UCLA professor and director of the [Cotsen Institute of Archaeology at UCLA], spent seven years shadowing smugglers to tell their stories, which the scholar argues are far more complicated and less glamorous than typical media portrayals suggest. His work won last year’s National Book Award in November.

Patricia Gándara, an education professor and co-director of the Civil Rights Project at UCLA, said the risk of federal agents arresting students at schools is probably small. It’s unclear how many children in K-12 schools are undocumented, but it’s probably a relatively small number, she said. In any case, immigration enforcement that affects children almost always sparks public outcry from both parties, she said.

A new study led by researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has found that many cases of high-risk nonmetastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer may be more advanced than previously thought. (UCLA’s Dr. Jeremie Calais and Dr. Adrien Holzgreve were quoted.)

There is a long tradition — a meme before memes even existed — of trumpeting the decline and fall of California. Call it envy, call it sizeism. Say they hate us because they ain’t us. “California is bigger,” said Jason Sexton, a cultural historian at UCLA, “so there’s more to hate.” (UCLA’s Jim Newton is also quoted.)

In the 2024 state legislative session, the ACLU tracked more than 500 bills they say are “anti-LGBTQ.” Transgender people — who make up less than 1% of Americans over the age of 13, according to UCLA’s research organization, the Williams Institute — have particularly been the subjects of such legislation, including restrictions on bathroom use for transgender residents, bans on gender-affirming care and more.