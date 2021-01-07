UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

In the organization’s 55-year history she is only its fourth director and the first woman and person of color in the role. … Virginia Steel, the Norman and Armena Powell University Librarian at UCLA, said of HaDuong’s appointment, “As we seek to broaden access to and representation across our collections, May’s experience in public access, her scholarly interests, and her personal biography, as both the daughter of immigrants and as an active proponent of underrepresented communities, uniquely positions her to move the film archive forward at this critical moment in its history.”

“Congress is not going to impeach the president and run a trial in 14 days, it won’t happen,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, a government and political expert at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Luskin School of Public Affairs. He added impeachment is nothing more than a “publicity stunt.” “If Trump is as unstable as he appears to be, then Congress knows what stands between a disaster and January 20, and that is the 25th Amendment,” he said.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Alex Alben) As a law professor and tech industry veteran, I never would have predicted that an obscure section of federal law would become a point of focus in President Trump’s effort to derail the operation of the federal government in his final weeks of office.

The national positivity rate has been increasing over the past six weeks, with some areas reporting significant jumps in recent days, said Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. The U.S. seven-day average positivity rate stood at 13.3% on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins data. “The positivity rate is a critical measure because it helps public-health officials understand if levels of testing are keeping up with levels of disease transmission,” said Dr. Shafir.

“The vaccines don’t work instantaneously,” says Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and a member of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA’s Division of Infectious Diseases. “It takes a while to actually generate an immune response after exposure to a pathogen.” When somebody has been infected with the actual virus, he says, protective antibodies (ones that prevent you from getting infected again) can typically be detected after two weeks. (Brewer was also quoted by VeryWell Health.)

“In D.R.C., the Ministry of Health was able to work with World Health Organization and other organizations to effectively roll out mass vaccination campaigns with this vaccine, which required very low temperatures – similar temperatures to the Pfizer vaccine,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 4:15 mark).

“We’re no longer a wave or surge, or surge upon a surge. We really are in the middle of a viral tsunami,” said Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health in Los Angeles.

Peter G. Szilagyi, M.D., from the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a biweekly online survey (8,167 participants; April 1 to 14 through Nov. 25 to Dec. 8) to assess trends in the public’s likelihood of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The study, of over 146,000 California residents, found a connection between unaffordable housing and health care use: Of people who’d moved in the past five years because they couldn’t afford the mortgage or rent, about 27% had skipped or delayed necessary medical care. … “The findings are intuitive,” said Dr. Katherine Chen, a fellow at the University of California, Los Angeles, who worked on the study.