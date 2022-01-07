UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Politicians, social media and free speech | Los Angeles Times

“Twitter simply kicking someone off is not a 1st Amendment violation,” said Eugene Volokh, a UCLA expert on constitutional law. Government entities, not private companies, are bound by the guarantee of free expression.

Supreme Court to hear cases on vaccine mandates | Time

“It’s not just about COVID. It’s not even just about public health. It’s about basic ideas of how government is going to be allowed to operate,” says Lindsay Wiley, a health law professor at UCLA School of Law.

How reliable are pop-up COVID testing sites? | KNBC-TV

“Of course if you are symptomatic, you need to be tested,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “And if you’ve been exposed [to someone who has COVID-19], you’ll want to be tested immediately if you’re unvaccinated, and then again about 5–7 days after that,” said Dr. Kim-Farley. He added that if you’re vaccinated and boosted, and exposed to someone who is positive, you should get tested 5–7 days after exposure, as the CDC recommends.

Best masks for the COVID omicron variant | MarketWatch

Surgical masks have a wire along the top edge that can be molded to the contour of the nose and cheeks. This is one of the advantages of these masks, whereas cloth masks simply hang off the nose without adhering closely to the cheek,” says Dr. Reza Jarrahy, associate clinical professor at UCLA.

Fusion energy is a reason to be excited about the future | Vox

[Fusion is] a technology that could safely provide an immense and steady torrent of electricity … Working in fusion’s favor, however, are scientists and engineers who think it’s not just possible, but inevitable. “I’m a true believer. I do think we can solve this problem,” said Troy Carter, a plasma physicist at the University of California Los Angeles. “It will take time, but the real issue is getting the resources brought to bear on these issues.”

Is it COVID, the flu or the common cold? | KTTV-TV and KDFW-TV

Dr. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist for the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said the COVID-19 virus will continue to mutate into new variants. “Every time a virus has an opportunity to spread, it has the opportunity to mutate. When it has the opportunity to mutate, eventually you’re going to see a series of mutations come together that will create a dangerous variant,” she said. (Rimoin was also interviewed by KTLA-TV.)

Combination infections: COVID and the flu | Wall Street Journal

The U.S. will see more co-infections of influenza and COVID-19, said Timothy Brewer, a professor in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. He said they are two different viruses and they wouldn’t combine to create a new one. “None of this was unexpected or unusual,” Dr. Brewer said. “These are viruses that are behaving exactly how we would expect them to behave.”

Downtown L.A. draws flood of new renters | Bloomberg

The source of demand downtown “is neither office nor hospitality jobs,” said Stuart Gabriel, a professor of real estate at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s a reflection of the overall scarcity of rental housing.”

Fast-food workers disproportionately harmed by pandemic | KABC-TV

The UCLA Labor Center surveyed more than 400 fast food workers in L.A. County between June and October 2021. It found nearly 1 in 4 L.A. County workers contracted the virus and employers rarely or sometimes notified workers of COVID-19 exposures in the workplace … “We heard many stories of kind of egregious violations of exposures at the workplace, and then, you know, managers outright denying it,” said Saba Waheed, the research director for the UCLA Labor Center. “Less than half got the sick leave that was actually required, and that there were actually increased sick leave benefits happening during that time.”

E-scooter companies upgrading for the long haul | Spectrum News 1

As COVID continues to wreak havoc on all aspects of society, scooter companies that have upgraded their technology with more durable models are reaping the benefits, according to UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies Deputy Director Juan Matute. “Maybe what would have been a three-mile Uber ride pre pandemic is now a three-mile scooter ride,” Matute said.

Using anthropology to understand the migration experience | Texas Public Radio

Anthropologist Jason De León has dedicated his career to study migration from Latin America to the U.S. De León is a professor of anthropology and Chicana/o Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. He’s also the executive director of the Undocumented Migration Project. He examines and collects the items left behind by migrants on their journey, items that would normally be disposed of as trash. (De León is interviewed.)

New blood test may better predict pregnancy complications | HealthDay News

There is still so much doctors don’t know about preeclampsia and why it occurs, said Dr. Yalda Afshar, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “We don’t understand the disease, and it has very large clinical consequences for pregnancy health and lifetime health of the mom and the baby,” said Afshar, who was not involved in the new research.

Ditching cigarettes for smokeless tobacco can cut health risks | Medical Xpress

Regular smokers are at heightened risk of developing cardiovascular disease, but crushing the butts in favor of a “smokeless” alternative like chewing tobacco, snuff or tobacco lozenges may go a long way toward bringing the danger down to a more normal level, a new UCLA-led study shows … “Our findings show that despite having higher levels of nicotine, exclusive smokeless tobacco users had significantly lower concentrations of inflammation and oxidative stress biomarkers than cigarette smokers,” said lead author Mary Rezk-Hanna, an assistant professor at the UCLA School of Nursing. (Also: Scienmag.)