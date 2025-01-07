UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

According to final data, UCLA enrolled 33 more new Black students in 2024 compared to the year earlier, for a total of 717, or 6.9% of first-year and transfer enrollment. The number of Asian Americans grew by 37 to 3,523, representing 33.7% of new arrivals. At 2,584, Latinos grew by 96 students and made up 24.7% of first-year and transfer students. UCLA had a 9% admission rate.

The “extreme precipitation disparity” between the northern and southern parts of the state is expected to persist throughout the winter, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Center for Atmospheric Research. (Swain was also featured by NBC News and KQED-FM’s “The California Report.”)

“When he entered hospice, he gave us a new direction for not only looking forward to growing older, but also to welcome all stages of life, including the end of life,” said UCLA’s Fernando Torres-Gil (approx. 1:15 mark).

Kids with autism who speak more than one language tend to have fewer symptoms from their disorder. Being multilingual not only enhances their general cognitive abilities, but also helps them better control their daily thoughts and actions, researchers reported in a study published recently in the journal Autism Research. (UCLA’s Lucina Uddin was quoted.)

Trump complicates Newsom’s health care project | California Healthline

And although allowing immigrants without legal status to enroll in free health care has been funded almost entirely with state money, it makes California a political target. “That is fuel to feed the Republican MAGA argument that we are taking tax dollars from good Americans and providing health care to immigrants,” said Mark Peterson, a health care expert at UCLA, referring to the “Make America Great Again” movement.

“We’re designed to be hunter-gatherers, not to wiggle our fingers on a keyboard for eight hours straight,” says Dr. Joshua Goldman, a UCLA sports medicine physician. “We need to build up strength, for endurance purposes, to help those body parts tolerate that activity.”