Drea Letamendi, a clinical psychologist and advisor to students and staff at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that for kids, especially those who are from historically marginalized groups, authentic representation in media can be empowering.

“Your risk is actually greater today than it was the day before yesterday, and the day before that,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 16:30 mark).

“It has all the elements of what we warn people about,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “People yelling and screaming, chanting, exerting themselves — all of those things provide opportunity for the virus to spread, and this virus takes those opportunities.”

“If you wanted to organize an event to maximize the spread of covid it would be difficult to find one better than the one we witnessed yesterday,” said Jonathan Fielding, a professor at the schools of Public Health and Medicine at UCLA. “You have the drivers of spreading at a time when we are bearing the heaviest burden of this terrible virus and terrible pandemic.”

Social media companies were slow to act on Trump’s behavior on their platforms, says Ramesh Srinivasan, professor at the University of California Los Angeles’ Department of Information Studies. Part of the reason is that many people flock to these websites to see posts from Trump and fellow supporters, he says.

Andrea Eisfeldt, an economist at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, also expected this reaction, or lack thereof. “Many bad pieces of news have come out over the last year or so that have just not been able to put a dent in the valuations of the companies that are driving these indices,” Eisfeldt said.

“The law of incitement deliberately makes it very hard to prove,” said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles “A lot of fiery rhetoric that moves people to political action can prompt a minority — usually a tiny minority, but still a minority — to criminal action.”

“They’ve given him a bully pulpit to speak directly to people of the last four years,” said Sarah T. Roberts, a professor at UCLA who studies online content moderation. Access to that medium was only temporarily taken away by the social networks after he used their services to foment insurrection, she said.

Using multiple techniques, researchers are already gaining different, complementary views of these strange objects, says Andrea Ghez, an astrophysicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for inferring the existence of the supermassive black hole in the heart of our Galaxy. “We’re still a long way from putting a complete picture together,” she says, “but we’re certainly getting more of the puzzle pieces in place.”

“We still don’t know what dark matter is made of, but, since the black holes are known to exist, it is natural to ask whether dark matter could be composed of black holes that could form before the stars and galaxies formed,” said Alexander Kusenko, an astrophysicist at UCLA who led the new study, in an email.

“It’s serious that the FDA issues this,” says Dr. Peter Katona, who chairs UCLA’s Infection Control Working Group and is a former epidemic investigator at the CDC. “The problem is they didn’t give any data.”

Some of these tactics could include stricter efficiency standards for appliances, more stringent fuel economy rules for vehicles, and appointing members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission who factor climate change into energy policy, according to Ann Carlson, a professor of environmental law at the University of California Los Angeles, in an email.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong) Every year, cancer kills approximately 10 million people worldwide. Of those who die, two thirds do so because they were diagnosed with advanced disease. A new paradigm in the approach to cancer is overdue. COVID-19 has already altered conversations and expectations within the medical community and is forcing a rethinking of many public health issues.

The jail symbolizes how L.A. became “the carceral capital of the world,” as UCLA scholar Kelly Lytle Hernandez has put it. Even before it was a big city, L.A. was a pioneer in caging people — the Indigenous, Chinese migrants, white vagrants, Mexican migrants, and Black people.