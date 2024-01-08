UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world”s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Should Trump be removed from the ballot? | Los Angeles Times

Many people — mainly Democrats and left-leaners — want to deny Trump access to presidential primary ballots under Section 3 of the 14th amendment … Denying someone ballot access “is not a criminal punishment,” UCLA election law professor Richard Hasen said. “It’s not going to jail. It’s not paying a fine. It’s not being denied a right.”

Inglewood people mover gets $1 billion commitment | Los Angeles Times

“There is definitely a good case to be made that at least there should be some financial contribution from the stadium owners,” said Jacob Wasserman, a research project manager at UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. “It is going to serve the customers there who pay money to go see events and games. All transit serves businesses, and it’s a public service, but I think that this is disproportionately focused on these event venues.”

UCLA plans research park at Westside Pavilion | Los Angeles Business Journal

The University of California Los Angeles has purchased a 687,000-square-foot property in Westwood for $700 million. The university plans to build a new research park there with two multidisciplinary research centers: the Center for Quantum Science and Engineering and the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy at UCLA. (UCLA Chancellor Gene Block was quoted. Also: Beverly Hills Courier and Santa Monica Daily Press.)

Trans candidate disqualified over birth name flap | New York Times

Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who focuses on voting rights, said the Ohio statute had a practical purpose. “The reason you’d want to know prior names of a candidate is if they have something in their past they were trying to hide, like a criminal history or some embarrassing incidents,” he said. “Voters want to be able to judge backgrounds.”

How to stay energized all year long | New York Times

Most of us multitask throughout the day, said Cassie Holmes, a professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and the author of “Happier Hour.” It’s not unusual to be sitting in a Zoom meeting while ordering groceries online and texting.

SoCal at height of respiratory disease season | KTLA-TV

“It’s respiratory disease season right now and we’re really at the peak of it,” Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California Los Angeles, said. “We’ve seen cases continue to rise over the holidays, which is not surprising. People have been gathering. It’s been cold, so people have been indoors with lots of activities and that”s the perfect time to spread flu, RSV, COVID and many other respiratory pathogens that are spreading right now.”

Indigenous filmmakers still struggle to crack Hollywood | Capital & Main

UCLA’s most recent Hollywood Diversity Report found that no Indigenous actors played lead characters in 2022 theatrical or streaming film releases. While the streaming space tends to be more diverse in representation, it too failed to make room for Indigenous actors. One of the authors of the UCLA report, Ana-Christina Ramón, said progress has been minimal and that Hollywood’s erasure and relegation of Indigenous characters to the past have created real-world harm.

Ex-cop sentenced to jail for killing | The Guardian

Joanna Schwartz, a UCLA law professor and expert on police accountability, noted that only about 2% of killings by police lead to charges and even fewer cases result in convictions. The acquittals were a reminder of how challenging it is to secure consequences for officers in criminal court: “This is an extremely rare occurrence. And even under circumstances as high-profile as this, it was a mixed judgment against the officers.”

Biggest risk factors for getting early dementia | HuffPost

The study is meaningful to experts because it “looks at young-onset dementia risk factors in a way that has only been done in late-onset dementias previously,” according to Dr. Kevin Bickart, an assistant professor in neurology at the University of California Los Angeles Health’s David Geffen School of Medicine. The study features “a very large sample that was prospectively followed from healthy baseline to a dementia diagnosis with lots of data collection.”

Apartments for seniors in assisted living | US News & World Report

In most cases, assistance with bathing and toileting, meals and medication management is standard. Dr. Susan D. Leonard, a geriatric medicine specialist at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, emphasizes that “these are non-medical facilities, so they’re different from skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes,” which do provide some medical services.

Unfair narrative on mass shootings, LGBTQ community | The Advocate

Based on a 2022 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, a renowned authority on LGBTQ+ data, approximately 0.6 percent of the U.S. population aged 13 and older, totaling 267.8 million people, is identified as part of the transgender community.

Example set for collaboration in climate fight | China Daily

Yifang Zhu, a professor in the environmental health sciences department at the University of California, Los Angeles, underscored the co-benefits of addressing these issues, particularly for vulnerable populations. She stressed that effective air and climate policies can significantly reduce global mortality and morbidity rates, leading not only to improved health outcomes but also tangible economic gains through reduced healthcare costs and increased productivity.

Humans and wild birds team up for honey | CBC Radio

A new study has explored the remarkable communication between different groups of hunter-gatherer peoples in Africa, and a helpful wild bird called the honeyguide. The birds have learned, when they discover a beehive, to summon and guide people to it to break it open. The humans get honey, and the birds eat the beeswax. Brian Wood, an evolutionary anthropologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, was part of the team and their work was published in the journal Science. (Wood was interviewed.)

Donald Trump’s legal troubles | MSNBC

The key questions — what are they — that justices are going to consider? … ‘What questions? That’s intriguing here because I don’t think I’ve ever seen a case that combines such a political moment with such a legal blank slate,’ said UCLA’s Harry Litman.” (approx. 1:12 mark)

Young voters unappy with candidate choices | New York Times

Victor Shi, a senior at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has been called the president”s “Gen Z hype man” for talking up the administration on social media, praised Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent nationwide college tour, saying he wants the campaign to “make young voters feel like they’re included in the process and that they’re seen and heard.”