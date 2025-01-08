UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

More than 1,000 structures burn, 2 dead in L.A. wildfires | Los Angeles Times

“Southern California has experienced a particularly hot summer, followed by almost no precipitation during what is normally our wet season,” said Alex Hall, director of the UCLA Center for Climate Science. “And all of this comes on the heels of two very rainy years, which means there is plenty of fuel for potential wildfires.” (Hall was also quoted by the New York Times.)

How to help young people cope with climate change | California Healthline

Worries about climate change should be seen as a learning opportunity that might even lead some kids to their life’s path, says Vickie Mays, professor of psychology and health policy at UCLA, who teaches a class on climate change and mental health — one of eight similar courses offered recently at UC campuses.

Pacific Palisades fire explodes as thousands of residents flee | L.A. Times

“It really does look like the worst of this is going to be in the middle of the night Tuesday night into the early morning on Wednesday,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. “It will be quite a widespread event, so this will not be like a Santa Ana wind event where it’s windy in the mountains and pretty calm in the urban areas — this one is going to be a doozy.” (Swain was also featured by NBC News, Axios, BBC News and KCRW-FM – approx. :30 mark).

The Palisades were waiting to burn | The Atlantic

“You’d have to go to the late 1800s to see this dry of a start to the rainy season,” Glen MacDonald, a geography professor at UCLA, told me.

AI companies are preparing for the second Trump administration | NPR

“There's going to be, certainly, a much greater willingness for larger, established companies to make offers to buy up-and-coming AI startups. There's been a bit of a chill in the air under the Biden administration's FTC, so I think that'll likely be a lot less aggressively enforced under the Trump administration,” [said UCLA’s John Villasenor.]

Teen gender-affirming care is rare amid access debate: Study | ABC News

Transgender youth make up 1.4% of the population between the ages of 13 to 17, according to research from UCLA.

One ASMR massage studio will scratch your back, brush hair | L.A. Times

The tingling sensation that gives ASMR its reputation — a pleasant, cascading feeling that flows from head to shoulders — only affects about 20% of people, according to Dr. Elizabeth Ko, medical director of the UCLA Health Integrative Medicine Collaborative. But that hasn’t stopped researchers from investigating what happens in the brain during these experiences.

Can Southern California handle extensively drug-resistant bacteria? | LAist

Last month, UCLA researchers dug into three cases of an extensively drug-resistant bacteria (XDR), Shigella sonnei; although those infected had symptoms common to other infections, such as diarrhea and stomach cramps, it did raise bigger questions about what work has been done to develop antibiotic treatments to prevent the serious spread of infectious diseases. (UCLA’s Dr. Shaun Yang was interviewed.) Note: This story from “AirTalk” can be found underneath LAist’s wildfire coverage.