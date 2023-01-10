UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

New type of sanctuary advances conservation efforts | Los Angeles Times

My goal is to map glaring hot spots of genetic diversity,” said Brad Shaffer, an evolutionary biologist at UCLA who has devoted more than a decade to the cause of conserving assemblages of life forms with the greatest likelihood of adapting to future climate conditions. Now, as director of UCLA’s La Krantz Center for California Conservation Science, he leads a team of 114 researchers drawn from all 10 University of California campuses that is creating the most comprehensive genomic dataset of native species ever assembled for conservation science.

What can be done to stop overdose deaths? | USA Today

Only a small fraction — roughly 10% — of people with an opioid addiction are on medication to treat it, according to Joseph Friedman, a substance use researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles. “So there’s just this huge unmet need, and that’s an uncontroversial point of failure of our drug policy,” he said.

Storms put California levees to the test | Associated Press

California has more than 20,000 miles of levees and channels and more than 1,500 dams and reservoirs … “It is almost unimaginably complicated,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and the Nature Conservancy of California. “There are literally over 100 entities that are relevant in the context of flood and reservoir and dam and levee management and maintenance in California.”

Tips on medical flexible spending accounts | NPR’s ‘Weekend Edition’

“Here’s the way that Congress thinks about it, or at least the way they originally thought about it. Flexible spending accounts are a way for you to make a deal with your employer that in lieu of your salary, you’re going to take certain benefits. It’s not you took your salary, and you put it into an account that was yours. It’s you took some salary equivalent and took benefits instead,” said UCLA’s Steven Bank. (Bank was interviewed.)

Illinois bill would ban sale, purchase of assault weapons | Washington Post

“The advocates could analogize this assault weapons ban to other kinds of weapons bans in the 1800s, but I’m not sure what law they would be pointing to,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law who specializes in gun policy. “There’s at least a decent chance that the law will be struck down.” (Winkler was also quoted on gun laws in Politico.)

How did a La Niña winter become so rainy? | New York Times

But Daniel L. Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that El Niño hasn’t taken over — yet. “As much as it walks and talks like El Niño, it ain’t,” he said of this winter’s pattern. “We still have La Niña conditions, despite rumors of its demise.” (Swain was also quoted by the Washington Post and the Sacramento Bee.)

How climate change affects book preservation | New York Times

In 2018, the University of California, Los Angeles was in talks to receive a donor’s collection when it was destroyed in the Woolsey fire. And the following year, the Getty fire sent up thick, black plumes of smoke that threatened to filter into U.C.L.A.’s libraries and damage the fragile materials housed inside. “We were lucky” that day, recalled Chela Metzger, the school’s head of preservation and conservation. Acidic smoke and greasy soot are grave concerns for any conservator, but in this case, the winds held them at bay.

Less global warming than anticipated, but worse impacts | Washington Post

Many climate scientists said society has largely discounted weather extremes because of a bias toward what is most likely, rather than the range of what is possible. But now, it’s becoming hard to ignore the reality of just how sweltering extreme heat can be, said Karen McKinnon, an assistant professor at the University of California at Los Angeles. “We’re just now experiencing what that looks like and what that feels like,” she said.

How the internet was created by government innovation | Salon

“One way to think about this is to recognize that early on there were at least three independent threads that were responsible for the creation of the Internet,” computer scientist and UCLA professor Dr. Leonard Kleinrock told Salon by email. Kleinrock is in a strong position to know: His pioneering work in the 1970s in developing packet switching, a process through which data is transmitted across digital networks in so-called “packets,” was critical in developing ARPANET, the precursor to the Internet.

Independent inventor’s Earth-cooling experiment | CNBC

On the downside, injecting sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere could damage the ozone layer, cause respiratory illness and create acid rain. It would also cost as little as $10 billion per year to run a program that cools the Earth by 1 degree Celsius, UCLA environmental law professor Edward Parson told CNBC in 2022. That’s remarkably cheap compared to other mitigation techniques.

Most homeless students live with other families, friends | EdSource

But some experts say these numbers might not be accurate or fully reflect reality. For example, despite the Census Day headcounts, the California Department of Education has estimated the more accurate number of homeless students is closer to 269,000, and researchers at the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools have agreed.

Why hospitals struggle with earthquake retrofits | CalMatters

“If you have a hospital that serves a population that may not have a lot of mobility, say a disadvantaged population, and that hospital can’t work after an earthquake when you might have a lot of injuries, that is a big problem,” said Jonathan Stewart, professor of civil and environmental engineering at UCLA.

Study finds that schools lag in utilizing data | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

Colleges and universities generate vast amounts of data every day, spanning from the research findings of their scholars to the log-in times of their students to learning management systems. But institutions of higher learning have fallen behind businesses and government when it comes to putting this data to use, according to a new study in Science … The findings were surprising to Dr. Christine L. Borgman, distinguished research professor in information studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, one of the study’s authors. (Borgman was quoted.)

Tips for concentration in the internet age | New York Times

Tech breaks and self-awareness can help you control the urge to jump from screen to screen, but Maryanne Wolf, a professor-in-residence at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Education and Information Studies, said that even when we’re reading just one screen, we aren’t engaging with it deeply. That’s because screens are designed to make us read very quickly — to scan, skim and scroll. As a result, we don’t give the text our full attention and are more apt to miss information.

Keep happiness going all year long | New York Times

Cassie Holmes, a professor at U.C.L.A.’s Anderson School of Management and the author of “Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most,” said her research showed that “among some folks, ordinary experiences with loved ones at the kitchen table produce as much happiness as extraordinary experiences like that once-in-a-lifetime-vacation.”

Remembering UCLA’s Robert Wayne | Psychology Today

Robert K. Wayne passed away on December 26, 2022 … Bob’s lab in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California-Los Angeles nurtured young scholars and researchers and provided assistance to those already established but seeking to expand their mastery of evolutionary genomics. Bob devoted much of his career to bringing the tools of genomic analysis to the protection of endangered species and to sorting the often tangled genetic histories of various species, especially carnivores.