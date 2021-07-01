UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Gerald Levey, the administrator who oversaw the construction of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after the Northridge earthquake damaged the university’s hospital building, has died at his home in Los Angeles. … During his tenure as vice chancellor of medical sciences and dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA from 1994 to 2010, Levey also played a pivotal role in reshaping the medical school’s curriculum and led the building of five research buildings as well as the UCLA medical center in Santa Monica, according to the university. (UCLA’s John Mazziotta is quoted.)

“The epidemiology of diversity in California is plain: Overall, the curve for COVID-19 case rates observed in the white, non-Hispanic population, in each age group from newborns to 80 years and over, is consistently lower than the curve for all other racial and ethnic groups,” said co-author David Hayes-Bautista, professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (UCLA’s Paul Hsu is also quoted.) Also: City News Service, EFE, KPCC-FM and KCRW-FM.

“We’re talking about some really, really ambitious goals for what is arguably the hardest industrial sector to decarbonize,” said Gaurav Sant, an engineering professor at UCLA and director of its Institute for Carbon Management. “Pending major technological breakthroughs, it’s not clear to me how they’re going to be met.”

Fostering supportive environments at secondary schools plays a key role in reducing the presence of weapons and creating safe campuses, according to a report released Wednesday by UCLA. In 3.3% of California secondary schools, more than 15% of students reported carrying a weapon, and in 5.8% of the schools, at least 15% of students said they had been injured by or threatened with a weapon. (UCLA’s Ron Avi Astor is quoted.) Also: MyNewsLA.

If even Vietnam, which so steadfastly held the line against COVID-19, is now buckling under the weight of Delta, “it’s a sign that the world may not have that much time,” Dylan Morris, an evolutionary biologist at UCLA, told me. (Also: UCLA’s Anne Rimoin was interviewed by KTLA-TV.)

Because it spreads so easily, masks can be helpful indoors, even though “the vaccines are actually holding up pretty well” against the variant, says Tim Brewer, an epidemiology professor at the epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“The first step is: try to figure out what is making you nervous, because there’s such a variety of valid reasons, right? Some, it might be more about infection; others, it might be social anxiety. So many issues, even with self-esteem and anxiety that had been dormant during the lockdown. But I think it’s important to identify what your specific fear is,” said UCLA’s Jena Lee.

But outside of the VA? “It is used almost zero,” said Richard Rawson, a professor emeritus at UCLA who has researched the therapy for nearly 30 years. Providers worry that by paying patients they’ll violate anti-kickback regulations and thus jeopardize their federal funding through Medicaid.

“I’ve watched a lot of wildfire-associated pyroconvective events during the satellite era, and I think this might be the singularly most extreme I’ve ever seen,” tweeted Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California in Los Angeles.

Around that time, UCLA biology faculty developed a new introductory math class designed for life sciences majors, a course that incorporates computational thinking and modeling of biological systems, along with calculus concepts. Today, all life sciences majors take the course, rather than traditional calculus.