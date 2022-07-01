UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Supreme Court can’t stop California’s climate goals | Los Angeles Times

“Any time federal power to regulate climate change is constrained, state power gets more important,” Cara Horowitz, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law. “California has always been a leader in the fight against climate change, and I expect that will continue and become even more crucial. States have a lot of regulatory power that this Supreme Court’s ruling does not touch.” (Horowitz was also quoted by the New York Times and the Sacramento Bee.)

Fighting climate change after Supreme Court ruling | New York Times

[The ruling] follows other big decisions this term on guns and reproductive rights that will transform the lives of a generation of Americans. “The Supreme Court has swung to the right thanks to the three appointments by the Trump administration, and they’re not afraid to make big shifts,” said Blake Emerson, a law professor at U.C.L.A. (Emerson was also quoted by CalMatters and interviewed by Marketplace.)

With new ruling, EPA’s job just got harder | Bloomberg News

“Regulating greenhouse-gas emissions from the electricity sector, and point-source emitters like power plants in particular, is arguably the ‘lowest hanging fruit’ in mitigating climate change,’’ said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If we can’t make rapid progress on the easiest aspects of emissions reductions in the short term, that does not bode well for reaching any number of optimistic climate targets in the coming decades.”

EPA ruling isn’t the only legal attack on the environment | Vox

“I do think that the West Virginia case can be seen as part of a larger trend directed at restricting the ability of EPA and other agencies to protect health, safety, and the environment,” said William Boyd, an environmental law professor at the University of California Los Angeles. “This starts at the top with the Supreme Court, but it will ripple through the federal judiciary as decisions accumulate and the jurisprudence that has taken over the last half century to accommodate the regulatory state is diminished and hollowed out.”

UCLA’s Big Ten move a win for Jarmond, Bruins | Los Angeles Times

“College athletics is changing, and UCLA has always led in times of change,” Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond told The Times after its conference switcheroo alongside USC starting in 2024 was officially announced. “For the sake of our student-athletes, and for preserving the legacy of Bruin excellence, we cannot afford to stand still.”

HIV accelerates aging at the DNA level | City News Service

HIV-infected individuals often suffer from “substantial” premature aging that can cut nearly five years off a patients’ lifespan, according to new UCLA-led research published Thursday. The impact of the disease within three years of initial infection can accelerate biologic changes associated with normal aging relative to chronologic age, the research found. (UCLA’s Elizabeth Crabb Breen and Dr. Beth Jamieson are quoted.)

Roe’s overturning impacts mental health | USA Today

That concerning prognosis is seconded by Juliet Williams, gender studies professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We know this all is going to lead to an uptick in depression, shame, self-harm and anxiety, all of the predictable outcomes of not having bodily autonomy,” she says. “Forced pregnancy has terrible mental health outcomes, both for the parents and the child. It’s a mental health risk and stressor.”

Cancer survivors face higher heart risks later | HealthDay News

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, interim chief of UCLA’s Division of Cardiology, said the growing population of cancer survivors has focused more attention on how cancer and its treatment affect other aspects of health. He was not involved in the new study but reviewed the findings. Fonarow noted that many studies have suggested that heart disease and heart risk factors are common in cancer survivors. The current study noted that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death among some cancer survivors.

N.Y. Democrats mobilize after Supreme Court gun ruling | New York Times

Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who specializes in gun policy and constitutional law, said that New York had taken an aggressive approach in defining sensitive places, as had been expected, but that the training requirements were not quite as onerous as ​had been anticipated by some​.

Biden, the Supreme Court and Trump-era immigration policy | USA Today

Ahilan Arulanantham, professor and faculty co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, said that under the Supreme Court’s ruling, there is no way that the injunction on Title 42 can remain in place. “That order is illegal under the Supreme Court’s decision today,” Arulanantham said. “The ball is entirely in the Biden administration to tell the district court in the case in Louisiana, that this injunction is now illegal and they want the court to rescind it.”

Local organizations bring STEM programs to LAUSD | EdSource

UCLA professor John Rogers said that though groups like the collective aren’t common, he’s not surprised to see the organizations come together since they have a common goal. He said it’s reflective of that push across groups within the county to provide extra resources in the wake of the pandemic. “Schools and communities are stronger when a number of different organizations in the broader community are linked and linked in meaningful ways with schools, so that they’re extending the sorts of learning experiences that young people can have,” he said.

What California’s abortion amendment would do | LAist

“The law will remain in place as it has for 20 years,” said UCLA law professor Cary Franklin. “Doctors will still remain subject to licensing requirements, to medical ethics requirements that they have always been subject to, that govern how they practice medicine.”

How to manage travel-related stomach trouble | The Healthy

Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of Recipe for Survival recommends turning grocery shopping into a tourist activity. “One of the fun things I like to do is go into the grocery stores and see the foods that other countries or even other cities in your own country sell,” she says. “It’s a good way to get to know the local culture and also fill up your car or hotel room with healthy food choices, so you are not dependent on unhealthy grab-and-go types of foods.”

Ukraine: Russia’s withdrawal from Snake Island | CNN

“I think strategically, it is important that there aren’t Russian missiles being fired from [Snake Island]. But I think the Russians have basically decided that there isn’t going to be an amphibious assault on Odessa, which is what the presence on Snake Island was really crucial for,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman.

Credit scores and the bias behind them | Marketplace Tech

“Many times credit scores are built on history of all kinds of other aggregate data — so people who look like you,” said Safiya Noble, a professor of gender studies and African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. Noble, who wrote the book “Algorithms of Oppression,” researches how algorithms can perpetuate racism and gender bias.