UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Dr. Peter Szilagyi, a professor of pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he was “really struggling with what to do about race and ethnicity.” He wondered if a lot could be accomplished for minority groups by prioritizing people in general with underlying conditions and by trying to improve their access to health care.

“Here’s the big issue that I’m seeing here. We can all agree that it’s important to get our kids back to school in a safe manner and in a coordinated manner. If this country cannot get together behind the issue of our children and getting them back to school safely, I don’t know where we’re going to be able to do this,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 5:30 mark). Rimoin was also quoted in the Los Angeles Times.

“By the time we get the best data available,” said Christina Han, a maternal-fetal specialist who is on the clinical faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles, medical school, “this pandemic will be over.”

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Harawa) Many Americans may see little connection between the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s decision to resume executions after a 17-year hiatus. In my role as an epidemiologist who is currently part of efforts to address disparities in COVID-19 infections and deaths and who once led infection control efforts for the Los Angeles County jail, I know there is serious cause for concern. Whether or not you support the death penalty in normal times, the potential for collateral damage from carrying out these executions as coronavirus cases surge should give you pause.

“I can’t specifically speak for other hospitals, but here at UCLA, we do follow the L.A. County Department of Public Health — as well as the CDC — guidelines for use of PPE. We have adequate supplies to safely provide care, but we are remaining vigilant, continuing to monitor our inventory and usage rates, while working to obtain supplies from private and government industry resources,” said UCLA’s Dr. Anu Seshadri.

“I am despairing for the future,” said David Eisenman, the director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. “I don’t see anything happening to indicate that [the future] will be much better.”