“The number one thing that people in the U.S. are dying from in terms of drug overdoses is the combination of fentanyl and a stimulant,’’ said Joseph Friedman, a researcher at UCLA and the study’s lead author. “Black and African Americans are disproportionately affected by this crisis to a large magnitude, especially in the Northeast.’’

Living amongst migrant smugglers | WBUR 90.9-FM’s “On Point”

“I had just written a book about the U.S.-Mexico border, about migrants dying in the desert. And he said something very simple to me, he said, ‘Everybody talks to migrants about their stories, but no one ever talks to smugglers like me and my friends here.’ And he says, ‘People always think of us as the bad guys, but they never ask us about our lives and about why we’re here,’” said UCLA’s Jason De León.

“Any time you have a policy that is going to be contentious, that is somewhat untested or people aren’t familiar with it, a good rule of thumb is that it always helps if someone else has gone first,” said UCLA’s Michael Manville (approx. 7:40 mark).

“It’s looking at these legacy businesses: the film studio, the TV network in CBS, their array of cable networks at of course, the emerging Paramount Plus. There’s a lot to do here,” said UCLA’s Tom Nunan (approx. 6:50 mark).

All of this could reverse the progress that the Biden administration has done to advance gender-affirming care across the country. “There hasn’t been any president that has more explicitly supported access to gender-affirming care,” said Elana Redfield, the federal policy director at the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

New research led by UCLA Health revealed that Black patients with Huntington’s disease in the U.S. and Canada received their diagnoses, on average, one year later compared to White patients after symptoms first appear … Dr. Adys Mendizabal, lead author of the study and UCLA Health assistant professor of neurology, said early diagnosis is essential for allowing patients to access appropriate care and prepare for the significant life changes resulting from the neurodegenerative disease.

New research led by UCLA Health has found a drug that treats insomnia works to prevent the addictive effects of the morphine opioids in mice while still providing effective pain relief … “The annual U.S. rate of opioid overdose deaths now exceeds 80,000, greater than the annual rates of automobile or gun deaths,” said the study’s senior author, Jerome Siegel of UCLA Health’s Jane & Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, the UCLA Brain Research Institute and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. (Also: ScienceDaily.)

“What we really know about COVID is based on wastewater sampling, not on people going to get community testing or hospital testing or home testing. Most people aren’t testing for COVID at all. And if they are, they’re using antigen tests,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 2:10 mark).

Mitchell and his team have “something that looks like it could be a really useful tool,” says Beth Ann Bell, a geochemist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “This is significant not only for the early Earth, but for going throughout the geological record.”

A common housing fallback in Latino communities is “doubling up” with other renters in a single unit — what Rosa was doing at the time she became injured. This was prevalent even before the economic sting of the pandemic: A UCLA study released late last year concluded that between 2016 and 2020 in L.A. County, Latinos made up 76% of those who self-identified as experiencing doubled-up homelessness.