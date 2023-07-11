UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

During the heat wave, there is potential for wildfire activity at lower elevations, especially because of the wet weather during the winter and spring and cooler temperatures in May and June, which allowed for a fruitful growing season for plants, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said during a Monday news briefing. “The fact that we had those cool temperatures is going to be an especially difficult transition, even more so than if we had already been hot,” Swain added. (Swain was also quoted by the Bay Area News Group and interviewed by KCAL-TV – approx. :55 mark).

“This is a very significant strike, one of the largest among hotel workers in history. Over 15,000 workers are impacted in a mainstay of the Southern California economy. Southern California relies heavily on tourism and on the hotel industry, and the disruption in the height of tourism season is very challenging,” said UCLA’s Kent Wong.

Tobias Higbie, a labor historian and director of the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment at UCLA, said that there have been moments in the past when conditions allowed for workers to take a big step forward through organized labor actions, including to address wage suppression after World War II, and in the 1970s when young people were flowing into the workforce.

“The hillside areas in California are often subject to landslides. In some cases, there could be faults nearby. So geologic instability is something that needs to be examined very carefully. Not all sites with views are unstable, but many are,” said UCLA’s Jonathan Stewart (approx. :45 mark).

“And, sadly, while we were expecting this news, it was pretty much a gut punch. And it was really devastating to see that, despite years of proof that affirmative action does improve diversity in undergraduate and medical schools, that the court has decided to let go of this decision,” said UCLA’s Dr. Utibe Essien.

“It is indeed troubling to see these things happening in Hollywood and in the country at the same time. Environment definitely plays a role,” said UCLA Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Darnell Hunt, specifically citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision striking down race-based affirmative action in college admissions. “There has been these two Americas ever since Donald Trump was elected president.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Daniel Treisman) A band of mercenaries seizes a major city, shoots down multiple aircrafts and drives a column of tanks to within 125 miles of Moscow, with the declared aim of ousting the defense minister. The president quickly pardons them and says their billionaire commander can withdraw, untouched, to Belarus. An opposition politician leads peaceful protests and campaigns for honest elections. Branded a traitor and prosecuted for “extremism,” he now spends his days in a concrete punishment cell, denied even a pen and paper.

Leonardo DiCaprio teams with UCLA Lab School | Associated Press

Leonardo DiCaprio will fund scholarships and a climate education program at the UCLA-based elementary school where he was once himself a scholarship student, the actor and the college said Tuesday. The Leonardo DiCaprio Scholarship fund and the Climate Justice Education Program are set to begin in the forthcoming school year at the UCLA Lab School. … “Expanding access to high-quality education and helping young people recognize the need to protect our planet are critical goals for our institution,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. (UCLA’s Dr. Eric Esrailian was also quoted.)

Making a violin from scratch might seem like a daunting task, but for [UCLA’s] Dr. Daniel Lu, it’s not only a hobby, but a passion that his career as a neurosurgeon has in many ways prepared him for. And while it’s an exacting process, the tools and techniques Dr. Lu uses to make his violins are very similar to the historical methods used by famed violin makers such as Stradivari and Guaneri. (Lu was interviewed.)

Ann Carlson, a professor of environmental law at UCLA, criticized the agency’s move. “It’s actually hard to think of a more hypocritical move by the most anti-environmental EPA in history than today’s threat to withhold highway funds from California for failing to do enough to fight air pollution while simultaneously taking away the state’s most effective tool for doing so,” she said.

Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who specializes in election law, said that typically, campaigns ask the Federal Election Commission when engaging in new forms of donations. The Burgum campaign’s maneuver, he said, “certainly seems novel” and “raises concerns about whether it violates the prohibition on straw donations.”

Adam Winkler, a professor and expert on constitutional law at the UCLA School of Law, said he knows of no cases in the US in which red flag measures have been abused in that way. But he noted that the laws could be vulnerable on constitutional grounds under the current US Supreme Court, which expanded Second Amendment protections last year in a landmark decision. “If the court is sincere about its view that only those gun laws that are consistent with the gun laws of the 17- and 1800s are constitutionally permissible, then red flag laws are certainly likely to be called into question eventually,” he said.

Out of an estimated 10,000 sidewalk vendors who sell food in L.A., the city has issued only 165 permits, according to an August 2021 report released by UCLA.