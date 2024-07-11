UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“We really had in mind following what people were already doing in their backyards, which was building extra dwelling units on the extra space, either in their garages or in their yards, to accommodate family members that couldn’t find anyplace affordable to live,” said UCLA’s Dana Cuff (approx. 1:05 mark).

“Despite inflation, Costco has kept prices low,” said Felipe Caro, a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. “But the membership fee eventually had to go up, and it makes sense to do it now when customers really notice its value. Costco’s stock price went up after the announcement, so the market agrees that it was the right decision at the right time.”

“The body has a mechanism where [it] balances the heat gain with the heat loss,” said Dr. Wally Ghurabi, medical director of the emergency department at UCLA Health Santa Monica. “We have mechanisms like evaporation [from] sweating, doing stuff to keep our temperature within normal limits, but the ones that we really worry about a lot is what we call heat stroke … because [people’s] mind doesn’t work [with body] temperature in the 104 to 106 range.”

Biden isn’t the nominee until the Democratic National Committee officially nominates him, regardless of what he says, Rick Hasen, a law professor at UCLA, told me.

Two neurologists took note of Biden’s blink rate, facial expressions, stiffness and speech patterns. One, Dr. Michael Mahler, a neurology specialist and UCLA faculty member, said he suspected something in the “Parkinsonian” paradigm.

“We’ll probably see now a wave of litigation challenging regulations that many had thought of as being long-settled, and how that shakes out in terms of its application to California businesses and California residents and consumers, we just don’t know,” said Julia Stein, an environmental law professor at UCLA.

But a new UCLA study titled “Following a Child’s Lead and Setting Kids Up for Success: Convergence and Divergence in Parenting Ideologies on the Political Right and Left,” authored by UCLA sociologists Mallory Rees and Abigail Saguy and recently published in the journal Social Forces, points out some areas of alignment between the political left and right when it comes to gender and parenting. (Saguy was quoted.)

“We’re not sure if this energy and heat are stoked by a large amount of material being dumped onto Sagittarius A* at once, like a bunch of logs being dumped on a fire,” University of California Los Angeles’ Mark Morris, a co-author of the study, said in a press statement. “Or it might come from multiple small loads being fed into the black hole similar to kindling being regularly tossed in.”

A screen can trigger tension headaches or migraines in someone who suffers from them, according to Charles Flippen, associate dean of the Center for Continuing Professional Development at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California at Los Angeles.