Biden’s highway removal plan | Los Angeles Times

Highway removal and neighborhood renewal should focus on making communities less car-dependent, and adding affordable housing and other amenities, said Dr. Richard Jackson, professor emeritus at the Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA and former director of the CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health.

Post-Garcetti Los Angeles at a crossroads | Los Angeles Times

But before the future can be imagined, Eric Avila, an urban cultural historian at UCLA, argues for a better understanding of the habits and biases of the past. Los Angeles, he said, needs to let go of its old identity and see itself as a city, not as a disparate collection of neighborhoods, suburbs and urban centers. “The suburban dream, predicated on the automobile and highway, is not sustainable,” he said.

Homelessness: Garcetti’s unfinished business | Los Angeles Times

Garcetti pledged nearly $1 billion for homelessness initiatives in his budget, with Gov. Gavin Newsom calling for billions more statewide. That money could make this the most critical moment for homelessness in Los Angeles in nearly 40 years, said Gary Blasi, professor emeritus of law at UCLA. Blasi fears that much of those funds could be spent on temporary measures to make homeless encampments less visible, while failing to address the root of the problem. “This is a time of tremendous potential that could easily be squandered chasing short-term political gain,” he said.

Will Californians get stimulus checks announced in May? | USA Today

Daniel J.B. Mitchell, an economics expert and professor from the University of California Los Angeles, said pandemic-aid programs put a logistical strain on the state system that can create delay in doling out other government benefits, such as the Golden State Stimulus checks.

Sheriff Villanueva’s shift to the right | Los Angeles Times

A UCLA poll in March that asked respondents about Villanueva found that his favorability worsened in the last year as more people formed opinions about him … “Whether Villanueva is vulnerable depends in huge measure on who runs against him,” said Jim Newton, a former Times journalist who is now a lecturer at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. “Without a credible opponent, none of this really matters.”

Judge blocks transgender bathroom sign law | NBC News

At that time, proponents of what are known as “bathroom bills” used Rudd’s argument about predators, but a 2018 study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found there is no evidence that trans-inclusive policies for public facilities increase safety risks.

COVID precautions and California schools | KCBS-TV

Doctor Alice Kuo, the professor in chief of medicine and pediatrics at UCLA, says unvaccinated kids should continue to wear masks, inside and out, due to the delta variant, which appears to be more transmissible. “The good news is that even though transmission will occur, the illness is still little to no symptoms, so children, even if they may have COVID-19, do not seem to be getting sicker as a result,” Kuo said.

How climate change is reshaping the economy | Insider

UCLA environmental law professor Sean Hecht said the climate crisis changes “the parameters that have defined our built environment … When the world changes around [climate change], these basic legal and then really human expectations start to not match the physical environment. And that creates a lot of conflict.”

Immigrant detainee deaths in California | CapRadio

A January study from the University of California, Los Angeles found that ICE center detainee deaths between 2019 and 2020 increased sevenfold, even as the average daily population in the detention facilities decreased by nearly one-third during that time. Researchers found that about half of the deaths during that period were due to preventable causes such as influenza, COVID-19 and suicide.

Food stamps and undocumented immigrants | California Healthline

The crushing demand for emergency food assistance during the pandemic put a spotlight on food insecurity. In California, more than 3 million residents said they went without sufficient food during the first three months of the pandemic lockdown, up 22% from before it began in March 2020, according to a study by researchers at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and Luskin School of Public Affairs.

12 summer foods to beat bloat, boost hydration | NBC’s “Today”

A University of California, Los Angeles study focused on Asian women ages 19 to 45. One group was given 1.55 ounces of almonds daily (246 calories worth) for 12 weeks, while the other group was fed 1.8 ounces of pretzels (200 calories worth). After 12 weeks, the group consuming almonds were able to increase their time in the sun before reddening, the first sign that skin is becoming photodamaged.

Investing in Latinas is investing in the future | Cal Matters

(Commentary by UCLA’s Kassandra Hernandez) Hundreds of thousands of Latinas dropped out of the workforce over the past year. They were not just temporarily unemployed — they were forced to completely leave the labor market due to a safety net that often proved inaccessible and inequitable during the pandemic. Drastically affected by unemployment and heightened domestic responsibilities that reduced their ability to work, Latinas faced economic challenges that likely will take decades to overcome.

New tool shows how Google results vary around world | Wired

Their project was partly inspired by the work of Safiya Noble, cofounder and codirector of UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry. Her 2018 book “Algorithms of Oppression” explored how Google searches using words such as “Black” or “Hispanic” produced results reflecting and reinforcing societal biases against certain marginalized people. Noble says the project could provide a way to explain the true nature of search engines to a broader audience. “It’s very difficult to make visible the ways search engines are not democratic,” she says.

Can reducing parking spaces help cities? | San Diego Union-Tribune

Some urban planners, such as Donald Shoup at UCLA, point out that required parking generally forces people to pay for it even if they don’t use it. He adds that so-called “free parking” — in lots and on city streets — simply encourages driving while depriving cities of a higher use for the land and increased tax revenues from it.

The science behind heat waves | Gizmodo

What is a heat wave? … “That being a simple question, there surprisingly is not a simple answer,” said Karen McKinnon, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Decline in COVID preceded vaccines. Jabs can finish the job | STAT

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kaplan) As coronavirus infections decline in the U.S., it seems appropriate to celebrate the triumph of vaccines over viruses. But how much of the credit do vaccines deserve? Less than you might expect. Don’t get me wrong: I believe in vaccines … Yet there are other factors also at work in quelling a pandemic.

Wildfires fuel mental health fears and stress | Los Angeles Daily News

“Wildfires are occurring with increasing frequency and severity each year, and each year their impacts on people become clearer. However very little is understood about how wildfires affect mental health.” — from a UCLA-led research report released this week.

The latest on the pandemic | KNBC-TV

“It’s not going to continue to double every week forever, obviously… We are going to see, potentially though, some additional increases as this virus finds and searches out people who have not yet been vaccinated,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 0:50 mark).