UCLA maps chart danger of extreme heat | Los Angeles Times

Extreme heat is fueling more than 1,500 excess emergency room visits per “heat day” in Los Angeles County, with some neighborhoods facing far more danger than others, according to a new UCLA mapping tool. The heat map tracks the number and rate of excess emergency room visits on heat days down to the community level and highlights a stark disparity between wealthier, leafier neighborhoods and those that are home to fewer trees, more concrete and higher occurrences of underlying health issues. (UCLA’s David Eisenman is quoted. Also: Orange County Register, KNX-FM and KCRW-FM.)

L.A. homes for mentally ill are rapidly closing | Los Angeles Times

Though estimates of the share of the homeless population who live with serious mental illness vary, a recent study by the California Policy Lab at UCLA suggests it’s about 17%. That equates to roughly 11,000 of the homeless individuals in the county as of 2020.

Even with vaccine, monkeypox is spreading. Why? | NPR’s “All Things Considered”

“Well, I think that the issue here is that we just don’t have enough testing. If you don’t have widespread testing available, then your situational awareness is limited to just the groups that you’re targeting. I’m certain that we have many more cases out there than we’re aware of and many people who don’t know how to access testing or people who try to access it who just are not able to get it given the limited capacity at this point,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was interviewed.)

Home antigen tests vs. PCR tests for COVID | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

Omai Garner, director of clinical microbiology for UCLA Health, says home tests are working on new variants, but not in the same way as tests administered at official sites. “With the new variant … people, especially vaccinated people, were more likely to see false negative home tests early in an infection, that then were turning positive a few day … after symptomatic illnesses started.”

Who chooses Boris Johnson’s replacement? | Washington Post

(News analysis by UCLA’s Georgia Kernell) Last week, following another scandal and a staggering number of cabinet resignations, Boris Johnson surrendered leadership of Britain’s Conservative Party and announced he would step down as prime minister. Competition for the country’s highest post was immediate, with 11 candidates throwing their hats in the ring in under four days.

Union organizing efforts rise in first half of year | Wall Street Journal

“Tight labor markets certainly are conducive to organizing and to workers having more leverage in general,” said Chris Tilly, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies labor.

After Roe, a legal storm for the Supreme Court | New York Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Harry Litman) While laying waste to 50 years of abortion jurisprudence, the Supreme Court — or at least four of the five members of the new hard-right majority — took pains to reassure the country that it had executed an isolated hit on an “egregiously wrong” precedent that would not reverberate in other areas of constitutional law. But the court will not fully control whether and when it will have to confront demands for similar breathtaking changes.

Can antibiotics help you avoid an appendectomy? | NBC’s “Today”

A new analysis found that outpatient management of appendicitis with antibiotics is safe for selected patients, which may allow people to avoid hospitalization and surgery… The findings were published in JAMA Network Open earlier this month by researchers at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. (UCLA’s Dr. David Talan is quoted.)

Your company laptop may be spying on you | KTLA-TV

“The average employee will accept the job and say, OK, I like the benefits, I like the salary, I’m going to sign on the dotted line. And of course they’re also signing away all of their privacy rights,” says Alex Alben, a professor of internet law at UCLA. He and other experts note that use of bossware increased during the pandemic as employers handed out laptops to workers and told them to set up shop at home.

Most U.S. cities underprepared for rising heat | The Hill

But most major U.S. cities are unprepared to handle record high summer temperatures, with researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) finding most big city municipal plans broadly referenced heat as a problem but didn’t outline intervention strategies. (UCLA’s V. Kelly Turner and Emma French are quoted.)

L.A. County supervisors vs. Sheriff Villanueva | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I’m very sympathetic and empathetic with the board of supervisors’ situation because this particular sheriff has been thumbing his nose at them, at the Citizens Oversight Commission, at the courts — which have ruled that he should honor the subpoenas that have been given for information that these authorities are seeking to have,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 7:05 mark).

FDA considering over-the-counter birth control | KABC-TV

For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked the FDA for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter. This precedent-setting decision once again places the FDA under an intense political spotlight. “One thing I’m not sure Americans are aware of is how politicized the regulation of contraception and abortion-related drugs at the FDA has been,” said UCLA’s Cary Franklin.

The latest on COVID | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

What is it about BA.4 and BA.5 that appears to make it so much easier to catch? “This is a series of infections one after the other, after the other. Each subsequent one seems to have slightly different properties from the one before,” said UCLA’s Dr. Peter Katona (approx. 0:50 mark).