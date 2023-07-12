UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Leonardo DiCaprio and the UCLA Lab School have combined to launch the Leonardo DiCaprio Scholarship Fund and an inaugural climate education program for young people on the UCLA campus. The Climate Justice Education Program will offer hands-on learning experience for young students from pre-K to the sixth grade to help them connect with nature and learn about sustainable gardening and healthy eating. (UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and UCLA’s Dr. Eric Esrailian were quoted. Also: KABC-TV and KCAL-TV.)

The committee, the Board of Admissions and Relations with Schools or BOARS, made the decision Friday but has not yet disclosed it to the public or to the State Board of Education, which is meeting Wednesday to consider a new K-12 mathematics framework that will include guidance on high school math. … Referring to the use of data science as advanced math, Barbara Knowlton, a psychology professor at UCLA and chair of BOARS, wrote that the practice is “problematic because Data Science is not well-defined; indeed, BOARS will be examining the content of Data Science courses going forward.”

UCLA student Edin Madrid wasn’t eligible for a Pell Grant when he took his first college classes in California prisons, but he pursued educational opportunities anyway. … After Madrid was released from behind bars, he applied to several top tier colleges, and got in. Now, as a sociology major at UCLA, he is reflecting on the ways education transforms lives. ”I represent everybody that’s incarcerated, to show that we have the potential to get educated and to be at all these top universities … to help change the narrative that’s been put upon us.”

“Before we get to flooding, let’s talk about extreme precipitation. That’s sort of what the proximal cause is with terrestrial flooding, as you get too much water too quickly from the sky, in the form of rain generally. One of the signatures of climate change is an increase in both extreme heat and extreme precipitation. And this is true almost everywhere,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain.

And there are a lot of misconceptions about the best ways to protect yourself, warns David Eisenman, a physician at UCLA who is co-director of the UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions. Here are mistakes to avoid in order to ensure you stay safe in the heat.

Everyone poops, but it turns out we don’t all need to poop every day. That’s a misconception, said gastroenterologist Dr. Folasade May, an associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I even have people who try and make appointments, because they say, ‘Oh, I stopped having a bowel movement every single day a few years ago,’” May said. “And I have to remind people that there’s really not a fixed or normal number of bowel movements.”

Richard Hasen, a specialist in election law at UCLA, emailed in response to my inquiry asking for his view of the two papers: “Even if it turns out that laws intended to suppress the vote do not have that effect overall and in the aggregate, that would not justify such laws. A state should not have the right to put stumbling blocks in front of eligible voters. Such laws violate the rights and dignity of each voter, and such laws should have to be justified by real, empirically verifiable interests in preserving the integrity of the vote or serving some other key state purpose.”

“In some ways Rahimi … is the best case for gun safety advocates,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA and a Second Amendment expert. “The justices are going to be understandably reluctant to say that domestic abusers have a right under the Second Amendment to possess firearms.”

“In some ways, the W.G.A. has caught management at an awkward moment,” said Jonathan Kuntz, a retired film historian who taught at the School of Theater, Film and Television at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s not a time when they’re feeling rich and fat and sassy and might be willing to share. Instead, there’s great upheaval, and we’ve seen layoffs and cutbacks.”

But in California, there’s greater support. Both the state’s Reparations Task Force – which released its 1,100-page final report and recommendations to the public on 29 June – and a University of California, Los Angeles study found that roughly two-thirds of Californians are in favor of some form of reparations, though residents are divided on what they should be.