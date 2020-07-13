UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Jayathi Murthy) By dealing arbitrarily and capriciously with international students, by imposing rules on them that have no discernible basis in science or reason or necessity, we further diminish our standing in the world and our own commitment to fairness.

“I am willing to entertain the notion that Thylacosmilus was a scavenger, but calling it a specialist organ feeder may be going a bit far,” said Blaire Van Valkenburgh, a paleontologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.” The trouble is with the tongue. “As I was reading about the missing incisors in the paper, I too thought that maybe these animals had a spectacular tongue with lots of stiff papillae that allowed them to rapidly clean bones of flesh.”

Young people of any ethnicity graduating into an economic crisis suffer from sustained higher unemployment rates, persistent earnings losses and increases in poverty that can last for 10 to 15 years after they leave school. They also suffer from increases in mortality and lower socio-status later in life, according to a report by UCLA economist Till von Wachter.

Gaspar Rivera Salgado, a professor at UCLA and a member of a binational indigenous rights group, says Mexican migrants in the U.S. wanted much more from the visit. “They asked Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to push for a change in the draconian policies being implemented by this president, to also have courage and ask him not to continue attacking the Mexican immigrant community here in the United States. And those issues were not discussed. That was the big elephant in the room,” said Salgado.

The novel coronavirus is now infecting American prison inmates at a rate more than five times higher than in the overall U.S. population, and those numbers are escalating rapidly, according to a new analysis by the UCLA School of Law’s COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project and Johns Hopkins… “We were surprised by the size of the gap,” [UCLA] Professor Sharon Dolovich, director of the project, told ABC News. “I think we knew that we were going to find numbers that were disproportionate, but we were all surprised that the disparity is so great.” (Also: Forbes and Science Daily.)

“What it’s telling you is that cases are accelerating in this area. Miami Dade, this area, is an epicenter of infection in the country. And what we are seeing is cases rising sharply, they will continue to rise exponentially. And there is no sign of stopping,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also quoted in the Los Angeles Times and Variety.)

In more than half of countries, workers have no legal protection if an employer retaliates for reporting discriminatory treatment, said the study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). “Discrimination at work persists across countries, but there is powerful evidence that anti-discrimination laws can make a difference,” said Jody Heymann, a co-author of the study and professor at UCLA, in a statement.

“The goal is to get as much information as possible out to as many people as possible, as quickly as you can. That means the messages themselves have to be simple. However, in risk communication a lot of the messages are not simple — they rely on technical concepts like ‘flattening the curve’ or ‘contact tracing’ that some people may not understand at first. Therefore, the initial messages generally focus on what is happening, what to do, how to do it, where to find information and who’s doing what,” said UCLA’s Deborah Glik.

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, examined state data from 2017 to 2018 and found that c-cigarette use increased 48%, and marijuana use increased 19% among those ages 18-25. There was no significant change in cigarette smoking, which has been declining for a decade… “Although the state and local governments have made massive strides in tobacco control policy, our research underscores the importance of considering laws that affect access to all three products together,” said study author Ying-Ying Meng, co-director of the Chronic Disease Program at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. (UCLA’s Ninez Ponce is also quoted).

Washing in the morning rids your face of any sweat and oil (from your hair) that may have accumulated on your face as you slept. It will also get rid of any bacteria from your pillowcase, says Sara Hogan, MD, a dermatologist at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica. Additionally, Hogan says washing your face in the morning is important to create a blank canvas and increase the effectiveness of daytime skin care products, including moisturizers and sunscreen.