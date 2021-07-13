UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

COVID-19’s ‘epidemic of sleep deprivation’ | Los Angeles Times

Jerome Siegel, director of UCLA’s Center for Sleep Research, told me the flexible hours that come with working from home had to some extent turned us into a nation of light sleepers. “You can keep whatever hours you want, as long as you get your work done,” he said, observing that he now gets email from colleagues in the middle of the night. “If things stay like this,” Siegel said, “then, yes, I can see how this would rewire people to develop new, possibly worse sleep habits over the long term.”

Are symptoms different with Delta variant? | Los Angeles Times

“It can look more like a runny nose, which is not as common previously. There are mild differences like that, but overall it’s very, very similar. The most important symptoms of course are still cough, shortness of breath and fever,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang.

California wildfires getting harder to fight | Los Angeles Times

Vegetation is at record-dry levels for this time of the year, and it is at least six weeks ahead of where it should be, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said … Though the bone-dryness alone can’t foretell how many fires will ignite in a given year, Swain said, it can say a lot about the character of the fires that occur. (UCLA’s Morgan Tingley and Alex Hall are also quoted. Swain is also quoted by the Guardian (UK) and BBC.)

Local COVID-19 cases rise amid ‘Delta’ fears | KNX-1070 AM

As the virus keeps spreading, more mutations become possible. “And those mutations, most of the time, turn out to be inconsequential, but when you have enough spread of the virus, those mutations begin to add up, and they matter,” said Anne Rimoin of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Rimoin is also interviewed by KCAL-TV.)

How virtual reality could make you smarter | Fast Company

But now, for the first time, scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, have found a way to increase theta rhythms in mice simply by putting them inside a virtual reality simulation … UCLA professor Mayank Mehta, who led the research, believes that this breakthrough will allow VR to be used to revolutionize treatment for mental disorders, and could even be used to sharpen cognition to help people learn faster.

Oregon fire threatening California’s power supply | KABC-TV

“What is happening more and more is that the geographic scope of high heat and also the geographic scope of fire risks is increasing pretty significantly. And so in Southern California, because of the interconnectedness of the power system, we’re actually fairly vulnerable to both disasters and high temperatures that are occurring somewhere else,” said Eric Fournier with UCLA’s Institute of Environment and Sustainability.