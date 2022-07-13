UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Webb Space Telescope’s startling new images | Los Angeles Times

“The images are absolutely spectacular,” said Andrea Ghez, a UCLA astrophysicist who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics for her role in discovering the supermassive black hole at the Milky Way’s core. Later this year, Ghez and her colleagues will use Webb to study star formation at the center of our galaxy. Hers is one of 286 research teams NASA has approved to collect observations from Webb in its first year. “I can’t wait to see what these images will reveal about the broader environment around the black hole,” she said.

Comet to swing by Earth this week | USA Today

There’s a chance of spotting the C/2017 K2 PANSTARRS comet, also called K2, on Wednesday or Thursday as it makes it final pass through the solar system, said David Jewitt, an Earth, planetary and space sciences professor at University of California, Los Angeles. But not with the naked eye: experts say people will need at least a small telescope or binoculars to see it.

California gun control laws set up legal showdown | Los Angeles Times

Eugene Volokh, a UCLA School of Law professor, said the Supreme Court’s decision limits how expansive laws can be, but that certain restrictions could remain “permissible.” “Unsurprisingly, legislatures may continue trying to regulate [guns],” Volokh said. They will have to act more cautiously, he added, recognizing that firearms “are now in a zone of considerable constitutional protection.”

Continuing to work with COVID? Give it a rest | Los Angeles Times

And if you’re still not convinced, here’s some advice from Dr. Timothy Brewer, an infectious diseases specialist at UCLA. “Your body is pretty good at telling you what it needs,” he said. “So if you’re feeling tired and you’re sick with COVID, that’s probably your body saying, ‘Get back in bed.’”

Mental health toll of online, phone scams | Washington Post

Those feelings are common, says Matthew Mimiaga, a professor at UCLA. “Scam victims often suffer from a decrease in life satisfaction and are likely to have higher levels of anxiety and lower levels of happiness,” Mimiaga says.

Is Biden’s Saudi Arabia visit in best interest of U.S.? | PBS NewsHour

“So, if you’re going to make Saudi Arabia the centerpiece of your foreign policy, it’s, I think, fair to ask, what are we going to get in return, from a U.S. perspective? It’s not clear the Saudis are going to be able, even if they’re willing, given the tight oil market, to significantly increase oil output to affect oil prices at the pump,” said UCLA’s Dalia Dassa Kaye. (Kaye is interviewed.)

Abortion pills to be available on California campuses | CalMatters

“Because there is going to be this increase in people coming to California, all of the clinics are going to have, you know, additional demand and kind of struggle with capacity,” said Cathren Cohen, a reproductive rights expert at the UCLA Center on Reproductive Health, Law and Policy. “While it’s not necessarily going to help all the people coming from out of state, it’s just generally going to increase the number of abortion providers.”

Understanding wage theft and how to respond | Insider

Saba Waheed, the research director at UCLA’s Labor Center, says that the reason wage theft is so common is because many employees aren’t aware of what constitutes wage theft. “We don’t do labor training in our schools,” Waheed says.

Rice is a carb you should stop avoiding | Men’s Health

“Rice is a grain that is eaten all over the world — in Asia, in several African countries and European countries, and in central and South American countries,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “It’s a staple around the world.” And you shouldn’t avoid rice because of what you may have heard from some so-called nutrition “expert.” “It is not a food we ought to be afraid of or made into a villain,” says Ellis Hunnes.

Firefighters hope to protect Sequoias with prescribed burns | Guardian

“Recently there has been this association between fire and bad outcomes because the fires have been absurdly, apocalyptically intense,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, noting that more ferocious fires in the west may erupt in the coming months. “This fire — so far — has not been a catastrophe.”

Common causes of itchy eyes | Women’s Health

There are a few reasons why seasonal allergies can cause itchy eyes. One is that allergens like pollen can directly enter your eyes, making them uncomfortable, says Vivian Shibayama, OD, an optometrist at UCLA Health. And, if you’re struggling with allergy issues like sneezing and a runny nose, odds are you’re also dealing with watery, itchy eyes. “Your eyes and nasal sinuses are all connected,” Shibayama points out.

Gaming your finances to get the perfect credit score | Marketplace Tech

Safiya Noble, a professor at UCLA, has written extensively about the role of algorithms in our lives, and gave the example of someone who has a bad credit score and no dental insurance. “If you don’t have dental care, you have to finance a visit to the dentist on some type of dental credit card or credit system,” she said. (Access to those lines of credit, and the interest someone pays, can potentially rely on someone’s credit score.) “Having good credit or not good credit should not determine your health and your well-being and your ability to see a dentist and other kinds of specialists,” said Noble.

The latest on COVID | KNX-FM

“We’re trying to find the right sweet spot between what people will do and what is needed in public health … Given that we have vaccines, given that we have medications, we are much less endangering our hospital systems at this time, in terms of overload. However, if we get to where we have high community rates, such that we end up being concerned about our hospital beds, that’s when we have to then put on the brakes,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 9:35 mark).

Gen Z students want better mental health care access | Los Angeles Times

When Meera Varma was in high school, she felt like a black cloud followed her everywhere she went … After suffering frequent panic attacks in class, she started advocating at school district meetings for mental health services to be made a priority. “I felt really isolated, and I didn’t want anyone to ever feel like I did,” Varma, 21, said. Varma continued that activism after enrolling at UCLA, where she joined Active Minds, an organization whose mission is to change the conversation on mental health among college students. In recent years, that conversation has grown louder.