UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Heat negatively affects some people more than others — UCLA Heat Lab Director Bharat Venkat looks at it as “thermal inequality.” It’s simple to advise people to turn on air conditioning, but in low-income communities of color, where the percentage of renters is high, A/C availability is low, he points out. Even if A/C is an option, people hesitate to use it because it’s expensive, which scholars call “energy poverty.”

“It has been relatively quiet in California as of late, and that’s about to change,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, told reporters on Monday. With the weather expected to be on the hotter side for the next few weeks, he added, July is “looking like a very different month than May and June did in California.” (Swain was also quoted by Scientific American.)

“It’s not something that we should be comfortable with,” Marilyn Raphael, a professor of geography at the University of California Los Angeles who studies Antarctic sea ice, told Vox. “It shouldn’t be as warm as it is. If that warming continues, it will make things go akilter.”

Caregiving has been an undervalued field, largely because its workers are predominantly immigrant women, said Fernando Torres-Gil, director of the UCLA Center for Policy Research on Aging. ”We don’t, as a society, value or honor persons that do caregiving,” Torres-Gil said. … Caregivers who work in homes or nursing centers often earn minimum, or close to minimum, wages, Torres-Gil said, and they lack benefits and safety protections typical of 9-to-5 jobs.

“The reality is that raising money takes a lot of money, and it distorts the process when you care more about the number of donors and the geographic distribution than about the amount of money” the campaign receives, said Richard Hasen, an expert on election law at UCLA’s law school. “I certainly understand the incentive and rationale for trying these alternative methods.”

Adam Winkler, a UCLA School of Law professor who studies Second Amendment law, said Bruen has led courts to strike down over 30 gun restrictions. “The court adopted this bizarre test that requires gun laws today to be consistent with the gun laws of the 17 and 1800s,” he said. “And given how many of our gun laws are modern 20th century inventions, designed to respond to the problems of a modern urbanized society, this test has proven to be a disaster.”

The issues in the actors’ strike included increased pay, as well as progress on residuals, particularly on streaming services. There are also concerns about the emergence of AI. “We all agree AI is going to be used. We don’t know yet how it will be used,” said Tom Nunan, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Fresno City College announces bachelor’s degree program | Fresno Bee

The growing wave of bachelor’s degree offerings at community colleges could help close achievement gaps in higher education, studies have shown. An April report from the University of California, Los Angeles’ Civil Rights Project team found that offering four-year degrees at community colleges benefited low-income students and students of color in particular.