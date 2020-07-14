UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

As shown in a study by Sarah Miller at the University of Michigan and Laura Wherry at the University of California, Los Angeles, those second-generation beneficiaries were healthier in adulthood, with fewer hospitalizations. The government saved money because it would have paid for part of those hospital bills. The now-adult beneficiaries had more education and earned more money than people in similar situations whose mothers did not get Medicaid benefits.

Sharon Dolovich, director of the Prison Law & Policy Program at the UCLA School of Law, said state officials were warned that the COVID-19 pandemic would be devastating within the confines of California prisons…. “As soon as COVID comes into a facility, it can spread rapidly,” Dolovich said. “What we are seeing in San Quentin was completely predictable and predicted by advocates at the start of the outbreak.”

“A lot of our recommendations are not built on solid data,” said Yalda Afshar, M.D., Ph.D., a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, referring to the limited data on pregnant women and babies that is guiding policymakers. In March, UCSF and UCLA set up a nationwide registry of pregnant or postpartum women with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 that does not rely on overworked clinicians gathering data. Instead, the participants fill out questionnaires and are asked to release their medical records and, in some cases, bio specimens, like breast milk, blood, placenta and amniotic fluid.

“This is a huge problem. We’re letting politics dictate our public health agenda here, and it is just not acceptable. We need to be led by science. This is a virus. We know how this virus spreads. We know now so much more about how to be able to attack this. And what we need is our top scientists to be advising the president, and to have policy enacted as such,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed by CNN and ABC’s “America This Morning”.)

In recent research, scientists from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), have demonstrated that artificial intelligence (AI) can detect harmful bacteria from a water sample up to 12 hours faster than the current gold-standard Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) methods.

The number of Americans who say a member of their immediate family has been sick with coronavirus more than doubled since March, according to the Nationscape Insights analysis, a project of Democracy Fund, UCLA and USA TODAY. As of late June, that number is 8% compared with 3% in March.

“We’re seeing that especially in other countries that have opened their schools that children… they’re not the source of transmission for spread. We’ve found that the source of data from the SARS outbreak in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore… that school closures didn’t contribute to the control of the epidemic,” said UCLA’s Christina Ramirez (approx. 20:10 mark).

“There are extensive investigations underway to find therapies that are effective at treating patients infected with COVID-19,” said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, a professor of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who had no part in the

“I’m going to say unfortunately and potentially so, just so that we do not see an increase in hospitalizations, an increase in our death rate,” said Dr. Anu Seshadri with UCLA Health.

“In California and Florida, where a lot of the major theme parks are based, you have not only the case rates rising, we also have people from all over the world traveling in and out of [the state],” Dr. Chidinma Chima-Melton, board-certified pulmonologist who sees Covid-19 patients in the ICU at UCLA Medical Center tells CNBC Make It. “It’s a powder keg situation, and it’s a perfect storm. So, from my perspective, it is not safe at all to go.” (Also: Teen Vogue.)

Additionally, research from the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA showed that 30% of Latinos did not have health insurance, compared to 10% to 15% for other racial or ethnic groups. ”Least likely to have insurance, most likely to speak Spanish, almost 100% immigrant, 70% undocumented,” David Hayes-Bautista, director of the Center said of the state’s migrant farmworkers. “Farmworkers, the people who grow the food that we eat, they’re in these public exposure situations that made it possible for the wealthier communities to shelter in place.”

Debra Saliba, a professor at the University of California Los Angeles who has researched care homes for about two decades, said the caregiver’s initial complaint should have made it clear to the state that coronavirus could spread and “we immediately have to act.” “For whatever reason, we already knew they weren’t implementing what they needed to be implementing,” Saliba said. “That could’ve been an opportunity to jump in.”

And yet “by 2021 the whole model may be threatened,” said Jonathan Kuntz, a professor at UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, who said that streaming video and the virus were “two body blows to the traditional Hollywood model.” No one knows if that model is “dead or not,” Kuntz continued. “Does the next generation want to go out to theaters in a quantity enough to support theatrical films? And will there be theaters?”

A team of material scientists is reporting a major advance in this area, producing a new kind of super white paint that reflects almost all incoming radiation from Sun.… The team from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) hoped to improve on this by making a few tweaks to the recipe. (Also: Science Daily.)

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center projects above-average heat in the months to come. And there are signs of a dry autumn ahead, according to an analysis by Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

A recent report by the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Initiative shows that Latinos are chronically underrepresented in the redistricting process: from the number of applications we submit, to our eligibility, to the final slots provided for members of our community. This year, Latinos were a meager 16% of the total number of people who applied for a spot on the Commission.

“This key experimental system could be useful to understand the differences in disease processes of related coronaviral pathogens SARS and MERS,” adds study author Dr. Vaithilingaraja Arumugaswami, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Women and people of color are making major strides onscreen in recent years, according to the latest Hollywood Diversity Report from UCLA, but gains in behind-the-camera talent, including screenwriters, and in the executive suite have been minimal.

A group of UCLA students is using their free time to help the children of health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Local students are offering them free tutoring services… “Being able to kind of come in and able an assist them in any way I can, and you know, enjoy it — it makes me feel like I’m making a difference is something super impactful to me,” Nick said.

But it is a luxury few can afford — something that concerns University of California Los Angeles child psychiatrist Jena Lee. “I’m especially concerned of the risk of further polarisation of learning between different socioeconomic groups,” Lee said.

“A food-based substitute would require a fair amount of work, because you’d have to get a sort of fatty, proteinaceous slop together as a mimic for the brain. A thick macaroni and cheese might work, with a larger noodle like ziti or rigatoni — and no tang, meaning a thick white cheese, as opposed to cheddar,” said UCLA’s Dr. S. Thomas Carmichael.