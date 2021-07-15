UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jennifer Mnookin) The evidence is clear: Two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is highly protective for most people. But there are subpopulations for whom these powerful vaccines are demonstrably not yet working. It is likely that hundreds of thousands of fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S., if not more, remain at just as much risk of contracting COVID-19 as they were before they were vaccinated.

Why is there panic over critical race theory? | New York Times

“It’s a way of looking at why after so many decades — centuries, actually — since the emancipation we have patterns of inequality that are enduring,” Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor at U.C.L.A. and Columbia who played a leading role in developing the discipline, said last month. “They are stubborn. And the point of critical race theory originally was to think and talk about how law contributed to the subordinate status of African Americans, of Indigenous people and of an entire group of people who were coming to our shores from Asia.”

The role of race in removing children from their homes | Los Angeles Times

The county will work with UCLA’s Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children and Families to pilot blind removals at one regional DCFS office. Center director Tyrone Howard, a UCLA education professor, said the office has not yet been chosen. Removing children from their homes causes major trauma, separating them from siblings, neighborhood and school — sometimes more trauma than the problems that led to the removal, Howard said.

Lack of health care, education for detained migrant children | San Francisco Chronicle

The study, by UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health’s World Policy Analysis Center, found that the United States trails behind dozens of other “high-income” countries in its treatment of immigrant children who are detained… Jody Heymann, lead author of the study and the director of the Analysis Center, said that the country “lags behind when it comes to protecting the most fundamental rights of migrant children.”

Contraceptives do little to improve lives of poorest women | TIME

“We don’t see any changes in economic prospects,” says Randall Kuhn, an associate professor in community health sciences at UCLA, and the senior author of the paper. “We don’t see positive changes in health. The one change that we do observe is that women in the treatment area have slightly higher body mass index.”

Vaping while pregnant raises odds of ‘preemie’ babies | HealthDay News

Women who use electronic cigarettes during pregnancy may be at heightened risk of having an underweight or preterm baby, a new study suggests … “The take-home message is that it’s best to abstain from e-cigarettes while you’re pregnant, if you can,” said lead researcher Annette Regan, an assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mental health impacts of wildfires | U.S. News & World Report

Besides the devastating damage fire can inflict on communities, experts are only beginning to understand the mental health risk of fire and smoke, according to a recent report from the University of California–Los Angeles. “Wildfires are occurring with increasing frequency and severity each year, and each year their impacts on people become clearer,” one of the report’s authors, May M.T. Kyaw, said in a press release. (Also: UCLA’s Dr. David Eisenman is interviewed by KTTV-TV.)

Seeking clarity on COVID-19 school guidance | KNBC-TV

“It’s a completely new normal now. Because for a lot of our students, they’ve been out of school for close to a year and a half… I think we’re going to have to orient our students about what school’s going to look like, especially our young ones, who may have a little bit more of a challenge in keeping masks on for long periods of time,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 0:35 mark).

1 in 4 LGBTQ youths in U.S. identifies as nonbinary | New York Daily News

Last month, the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, the nation’s leading research center on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy, released the findings of a study entitled “Nonbinary LGBTQ Adults in the United States.” The study used data collected from 2016 to 2018 … and looked at characteristics of LGBTQ adults, ages 18-60 who identify as nonbinary.

The growing importance of India on the world stage | KPCC-FM

“India is the other giant Asian country that also happens to be a democracy, and one where there’s a lot of potential ties for the United States. But those ties haven’t been fully developed in the ways that I think some hope,” said UCLA’s Kal Raustiala.

California drought and water restrictions | KQED’s “The California Report”

“My fervent hope is that we see an early onset to the rainy season this year … Maybe the rains will arrive in September or October this year. That would sure be nice,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain (approx. 1:14 mark).

Will we need COVID booster shots? | KABC-TV

“I think it’s pretty likely that we will need one, for at least two reasons. One is there are a lot of data showing that the antibodies don’t last forever. They’re dropping steadily. And the second is that as the virus continues to evolve, we may need vaccinations that are specifically targeted against certain variants,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang.

Immigrants healthier than native-born, but advantage fades | WebMD

Arturo Vargas Bustamante, PhD, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and the paper’s lead author, told WebMD that a third reason for the disparity between the health status of immigrant and native-born populations is the “healthy immigrant effect.” What this means is that people who choose to face the rigors and challenges of emigrating to a foreign nation tend to be stronger, physically and mentally, than other people from their home country.