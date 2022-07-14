UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA tool maps danger of extreme heat | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“We have a lot of information about how California is going to be affected in the future by heat. And we’ve seen some analyses, good ones even by the Los Angeles Times for instance, on how heat has caused excess deaths. But the real difference is going to come down to the neighborhood level. There are going to be stark differences at the neighborhood level as to how many people are going to be hurt by rising heat,” said UCLA’s David Eisenman (approx. 1:30 mark. Eisenman is interviewed. Also: LAist.)

Parsing California’s abortion ballot measure | Los Angeles Times

UCLA Law School professor Cary Franklin, faculty director of the Center on Reproductive Health, Law and Policy, agreed that “a constitutional right is not an absolute right. The state is going to be able to limit the abortion right.”

China’s tough COVID policy a drag on economy | Reuters

Zhang Zuofeng, a UCLA professor of epidemiology, said a lack of data on the safety of China’s vaccines or their effectiveness against Omicron has undermined government and public confidence in them. “Had China had confidence in its vaccines, with high vaccination rates among Chinese people, it would have already moved from focusing on eliminating COVID infections to mitigation of serious illnesses and deaths,” he said.

7 vegetables that are great for weight loss | Men’s Health

“Vegetables of nearly all varieties can help with weight loss due to their high fiber content, which keeps us feeling fuller longer, their antioxidant content, which is very high and anti-inflammatory, and their high-water content, which makes them low calorie and incredibly healthy, but still filling,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “You can never go wrong in weight loss, or maintenance, by adding more vegetables to your diet.”

Wildfire threat becomes tool to fight home builders | Associated Press

Greg Pierce, a professor of urban environmental policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said there’s very little land left in California that is undeveloped, cheap and at low risk of fire.

Biden’s abortion medication guidance gets blowback | Axios

State abortion bans are “vaguely written” and “so extreme” that health providers and pharmacists are concerned that prosecutors will use these laws to go after them for assisting someone in getting an abortion by even filling up a prescription, said Cary Franklin, professor and faculty director at UCLA Law’s Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy.

White House’s approach to monkeypox vaccine | Daily Beast

“I suspect that the European Union’s regulatory arm is capable of undertaking effective inspections,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine. “I would not have any personal concerns with using an EU-inspected vaccine.”

Even in sleep, your brain responds to sound | Scienmag

You’re fast asleep. But some regions of your brain tasked with hearing sound aren’t taking the night off, according to new research from scientists at UCLA and Tel Aviv University … “The neuronal orchestra is never shut from the environment when the person is deep asleep,” said Dr. Itzhak Fried, a study co-author and director of UCLA’s Epilepsy Surgery Program. “The neurons are like musicians playing Mozart, each one with great fidelity and volume. Only the conductor, the one who monitors performance and leads expectations, is missing.”

Housing shortage is a crisis across the U.S. | New York Times

“Before Covid-19, you would talk to people in Utah, in Tennessee, and they’d be like, ‘Oh yeah, this is a blue-state problem, Democrats don’t know how to run their state, we don’t have that problem here,’” said Nolan Gray, a former city planner and Mercatus affiliate who’s now a graduate student at U.C.L.A. “And then of course starting in 2020, I’m getting frantic calls from people in states like Utah or Montana, or Florida increasingly.”

Intergroup dialogue in K–12 schools | EdSource

(Commentary by UCLA’s Kiana Foxx and Ashton Pemberton) As our country seems increasingly polarized, a new study from University of California Berkeley suggests that just getting people from opposite sides to talk to one another is not enough to bridge the gulfs between us. That’s because one-off conversations are not enough. What we need is sustained, intergroup dialogue that begins early in every child’s education.