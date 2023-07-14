UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Diversity efforts across various industries heightened after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, but Hollywood is still struggling to make its workforce more diverse. In 2022, white people accounted for 78% of the lead actors in the top movies released in theaters, up from 72.4% in 2019, a Hollywood diversity report from UCLA showed. At the same time, as Hollywood studios released fewer films in theaters, opportunities for people of color also dwindled.

“For this pretty small budget movie to make $50 million at the box office is pretty impressive,” Gabriel Rossman, a professor of sociology at UCLA, told Newsweek via phone. “If that’s what it looks like when it’s suppressed, I’d like to see what it’s like when it’s not suppressed.”

Boosting the activity of inhibitory interneurons in Fragile X mice reduced their hypersensitivity to sensory stimuli, according to a new Neuron study led by UCLA Health researchers. … “Our research is an example of how therapies that target circuit differences in neurodevelopmental conditions, like boosting the activity of inhibitory neurons in the brain, could help mitigate bothersome symptoms such as sensory hypersensitivity,” said corresponding author Carlos Portera-Cailliau, MD, Ph.D., a professor of neurology and neurobiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Nazim Kourdougli, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in Portera-Cailliau’s lab, is the first author.

Even so, the potential role of amyloidosis may be significant, noted Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center in Los Angeles, who reviewed the findings. He noted that amyloidosis is “an under-recognized” cause of heart failure that’s often diagnosed at a very late stage among heart failure patients.

“High blood pressure is called the silent killer since it usually does not cause any symptoms,” says Ernst von Schwarz, MD, a triple board-certified cardiologist, clinical professor of medicine at UCLA, and author of “The Secrets of Immortality.” “But over time, it destroys our blood vessels and major organs such as the heart, brain, and kidneys.”

Dr. Folasade P. May, associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of the Melvin and Bren Simon Gastroenterology Quality Improvement Program, told CNN Thursday that she suspects Presley “developed a cardiac arrest because she had a severe complication from the small bowel obstruction.”

In Los Angeles County, emergency room visits are expected to jump. Data from UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health shows we could see more than 1,500 more emergency room visits per day during this upcoming heat wave. This far outpaces official data, which often undercounts heat-related illness.

Experts said that number is also affected when campuses don’t clearly define their interpretation of sexual harassment, as state auditors concluded about CSU. “Not only are people feeling harassed and not reporting because of power imbalances … but I would say there is a large portion of individuals that don’t understand that what they’re experiencing is harassment,” UCLA associate professor of education Jessica Harris said about the challenges students and employees face at universities.