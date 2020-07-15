UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA announced a couple of health care-related developments last month that had little to do with the Covid-19 pandemic. First, engineers at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering published a study in Science Advances, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, detailing their design of a thin adhesive film that could turn a smartwatch into an advanced health and body monitoring system.… In another development, UCLA Health and the university’s urology department on June 29 launched a telehealth cancer genetics program that provides rapid access to genetic testing and counseling in an effort to help identify people who have inherited genes for cancers of the genital and urinary systems. (UCLA’s Sam Emaminejad and Brian Shuch are quoted.)

“Robin is an automaton who is really made to look like a child; sort of emulate the experience of being with a child… Our kids only get one parent at time that can meet with them, so it’s already a stressful situation,” said UCLA’s Dr. Justin Wagner (approx. :50 mark).

Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, a labor studies professor at UCLA, also noted that Latino support for the movement often reflects a generational divide.… “The Latino community is very big, but there is a sizable sector, especially U.S.-born Latinos, squarely supporting this moment, and they are talking to the older generations about the importance of having racial consciousness,” he said. (UCLA’s Saul Sarabia is also quoted.)

“I think it is a very wise decision by the superintendent and the board. This was really a no-brainer, because the science was telling us that this is not a good time to have our students back at school. While we are obviously concerned about learning loss, we’re concerned about the benefits of social interactions, we’re also concerned about students with special needs that are only provided, or best provided by school. At the end of the day, the most important thing is safety, safety, safety,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

“In California we’ve had some 6,300 people being hospitalized currently. This is a record high. The earlier peak in April was 3,497. So, we’ve had about a 50 percent increase statewide,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 1:10 mark).

“There is no crystal ball for this.… In a state of heightened uncertainty, usually investors, you know, worry for the worst. But here, they’re hoping for the best,” said UCLA’s Andrea Eisfeldt.

Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA and director of the school’s Center for Global and Immigrant Health, agrees. “Keeping this virus at bay, even with elaborate planning, can be difficult,” she said. “It hinges on perfect behavior and testing, both of which are hard to achieve. The tests that are currently available are imperfect and do not guarantee that someone who tests negative is actually negative.” (Rimoin was also interviewed by MSNBC.)

“We really can’t afford to wait until we have something that’s curative. That’s why they’re so determined to get a vaccine, because the expectation is that there won’t be anything really curative for a period of time. Maybe for several years,” said UCLA’s Dr. Stanley Korenman (approx. 2:40 mark).

Gerald Kominski, professor of health policy and management at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, agreed. “We need to do this testing in order to protect both hospital personnel and other patients who are in the hospital,” he said.

A heat dome “is really just sort of a colloquial term for a persistent and/or strong high-pressure system that occurs during the warm season, with the end result being a lot of heat,” says climate scientist Daniel Swain of UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Saba Waheed, research director with UCLA’s Labor Center, about CapRadio’s finding about the pervasive fear among Sacramento’s working poor. “They didn’t really have the choice not to work, they didn’t have the option to work from home. And so, it basically puts them way more at risk than higher income people who had way more options.”

A number of studies have tried to parse these subtleties by measuring social isolation and loneliness in parallel, partly aided by a metric known as the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) loneliness scale. This scale, developed by UCLA researchers in the 1970s, uses a list of statements to evaluate how connected people feel, in contrast to measures of social isolation, which rely on more-objective measures of social network size or the frequency of contacts with other people.

In a new paper published in Light: Science & Applications, a team of scientists, led by Professor Aydogan Ozcan from the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), USA, and co-workers have developed an AI-powered smart imaging system for early detection and classification of live bacteria in water samples.