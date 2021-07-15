UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

U.S. lags behind in protection of migrant children | USA Today

The study by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health’s WORLD Policy Analysis Center (WORLD) looked specifically at laws affecting asylum-seeking children — youth seeking protection from human rights violations in their home country — and migrant children — youth leaving their country for a variety of reasons such as economic opportunities, education or to join family … “The U.S. lags behind when it comes to protecting the most fundamental rights of migrant children,” said Dr. Jody Heymann, director of WORLD and professor at UCLA. “Adopting legal protections that provide for the types of effective alternatives to detention modeled elsewhere is critical to bringing the U.S. in line with its peers.” (Also: City News Service, MyNewsLA, Scienmag, KNX-AM, KCRW-FM and KPCC-FM.)

Banning gun sales to under-21s ruled unconstitutional | CNN

The appeals court decision was “surprising, in part, because this law has been upheld previously by courts,” said Adam Winkler, a University of California–Los Angeles law professor and author of “Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America.” But the decision was “not a shock,” Winkler added. “I think we are going to see a lot of these gun laws called into question in coming years as a result of those Trump appointments.”

Rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations since reopening | Press-Enterprise

The increases abruptly halted a sustained months-long decline in hospitalizations in all four counties. “It was predictable,” Dr. Otto Yang, a professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and an expert on infectious disease, said by phone Wednesday.

San Francisco’s widest, narrowest streets | San Francisco Chronicle

That’s according to data on street widths from Adam Millard-Ball, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. The data includes primarily residential streets, as categorized by OpenStreetMap, that are at least 100 yards long. Street dimensions are of the entire right-of-way, including the roadway, sidewalks and landscaping.

The latest on the pandemic | CNN International

“We have good news and we have bad news. The good news is, of course, we have these great vaccines that are going to be able to help us in terms of being able to prevent severe infection, severe disease, hospitalization and death. But the problem is, we’ve got this much more contagious, much more transmissible variant, like the Delta variant, that’s circulating,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin is also quoted by Global News.)

2020 saw more U.S. overdoses than ever | BuzzFeed News

“We are in an enduring crisis that is still going on. We are still right in the middle of it,” said Chelsea Shover, an epidemiologist at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. “These are all preventable deaths. This is really a tragedy.”

Is homelessness Newsom’s weak point in recall effort? | Cal Matters

Janey Rountree, founding executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA, said a recent study found that less than a fifth of 37,000 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles had a clinically diagnosed mental illness, substance use disorder or both. “The people who are suffering from substance use disorder or mental illness are very visible, they’re very challenging,” she said. “But there is a very large unsheltered population that doesn’t have either.”

State allocates $156 million to combat anti-Asian hate | Orange County Register

As the pandemic hit a peak in Southern California, many Pacific Islander organizations were paying out of pocket to fund desperately needed programs in their communities, said Karla Thomas, policy director at the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Policy Lab at UCLA’s Center for Health Policy Research. “A lot of these nonprofits don’t have the infrastructure in place to sustain them long-term … Often, we see people in these organizations working 9-to-5 jobs and then volunteering their time to help their communities. This money is going to help them, a lot.”

Mapping the futures of autistic children | Spectrum

Children in the high-skills group were more likely than those in the low-skills group to continue their education after high school, according to lead researcher Catherine Lord, a psychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Basic skills development can foster creative thinking and learning, she says.

What’s really behind the crisis in Haiti? | Al Jazeera

Aristide’s story is a prime example of how the US intervention has consistently derailed Haiti’s democratic development. As Jemima Pierre, an anthropology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, has pointed out: “The US is responsible for the complete destabilisation of Haitian democracy and the complete loss of Haitian sovereignty since at least 2004.”

Fires tear through a million acres in the West | Guardian (UK)

So far this year, nearly 34,000 fires across the US have burned more than 2m acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The wildfires have “been much in line with the seasonal predictions”, Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles, said. But this year, “the explosion of wildfire activity in the north-western US is earlier and more severe than you’d expect.”

Will family doctors start giving COVID-19 vaccines? | Modesto Bee

Arturo Vargas Bustamante, a health policy and management associate professor at UCLA, also said the plan could help, but only as long as public vaccination sites remain open. Often, he said, vaccine events in the community attract those who are uninsured or might not have a way to get to a doctor’s appointment without a car. “One of the main issues of access for the vaccine among Latinos and other under-represented minorities is the fact that there is a high cost for them to go into primary care, meet with physicians,” he said.

Documentary: How to become a tyrant | Netflix (subscription required)

“When he was young, Saddam would carry a metal rod, and he’d use this metal rod as a way to threaten and intimidate others. But he also used it to torture small animals,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. 2:05 mark).