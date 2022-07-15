UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The court and the Elon Musk–Twitter fight | Los Angeles Times

“The sensible thing … would be for everybody to sit down and work out … some face-saving solution where Musk doesn’t end up owning Twitter, but Twitter gets to take a pretty good chunk out of Musk’s hide,” said UCLA’s Stephen Bainbridge. (Also: UCLA’s Iman Anabtawi is quoted on the subject in the Hollywood Reporter.)

Mother nature doesn’t hear the Supreme Court | Atlantic

Across the West, drought is deepening. Park Williams, a UCLA climate scientist, recently co-published a study documenting that the region’s drought since 2000 ranks as the West’s driest 23-year period in at least 1,200 years. Williams told me that even with some relatively better years along the way, he “wouldn’t be shocked” if this drought lasted longer than 30 years.

Michael Pollan, psychedelics and mental health | New York Times

“From the early ’70s to the early ’90s, there was no approved psychedelic research in human subjects,” said Charles Grob, a professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at U.C.L.A., who has written widely about psychedelic therapy. “Since then, research development has re-emerged and slowly evolved, until the last few years when professional and public interest in the topic appears to have exploded.”

Texas’ precarious power grid | Wired

“​​AC is really critical — it’s absolutely lifesaving,” says University of California, Los Angeles’ Edith de Guzman, director and cofounder of the Los Angeles Urban Cooling Collaborative. “We’re entering into an unprecedented period: Not only is the frequency of heat waves increasing, but the intensity, of course, is also increasing.”

UCLA tool helps predict homelessness | Spectrum News 1

The pilot program finds people such as Taylor using a predictive tool developed by UCLA researchers at the California Policy Lab. It pulls data from eight L.A. County agencies to help outreach workers find people at greatest risk of losing their homes, many facing tough decisions.

Scientists create super-strong artificial muscle | WebMD

UCLA researchers developed the muscle material out of dielectric elastomers, a type of electroactive polymer, and introduced a new process for building fake muscle that they hope will one day be applied in soft robotics, and even human implants. “We’re really excited about this new material,” says Qibing Pei, PhD, an author of the study and a UCLA professor of materials science and engineering. “At its maximum performance, this artificial muscle is way more powerful than a human muscle.”

What’s the fuss over critical race theory? | The Economist

A study from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found that the strongest predictor of whether a district had an anti-CRT policy was whether it had experienced a large decrease in white pupil enrolment (10% or more) over the past 20 years. Schools are changing, and so is the discourse within them.

UCLA tool maps danger of extreme heat | Bakersfield Californian

Just how differently heat impacts are felt around California is the focus of a new online tool introduced by UCLA that breaks down 10 years’ worth of emergency room data, by ZIP code, including Kern, with the goal of identifying areas in greatest need of help when heat waves hit … The researcher who led development of the online tool, [UCLA’s] David P. Eisenman, said in an interview Thursday that people living in different parts of Kern do experience extreme heat in different ways. Some are more likely to end up going to a hospital because of problems like asthma, kidney disease and diabetes, he said.

California passes new gun control laws | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“There’s no doubt that while the Supreme Court case only directly affected New York’s concealed carry policies, California had a similar policy with regards to only allowing persons to get a permit if they had a proper or good cause to get one. As you say, that was applied differently, by different counties. And now California has to rethink how it approaches the concealed carry policy issue,” said UCLA’s Adam Winkler (approx. 1:45 mark).

Characteristics of people with a lower BMI | Healthline

“I would argue that VO2 max/exercise tolerance, cardiac numbers, glucose levels, and lean mass vs. fat mass might be better indicators than just BMI,” Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, RD, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and an assistant professor at the University of California Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health, told Healthline.