“All the planets in our solar system are dynamically dominant, but other objects — including dwarf planets like Pluto and asteroids — are not,” said Jean-Luc Margot, a planetary scientist at UCLA and the study’s lead author, in a university release. “So this property can be included in the definition of planet.” (Also: Space Daily and Cosmos.)

Many facilities are not equipped with central air conditioning, updated ventilation, shade structures or backup generators to power fans and other cooling devices during outages, according to a 2023 report by the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. (UCLA’s Guadalupe Gutierrez and Abhilasha Bhola were quoted.)

But the good news, for those of us who do, is that science might be starting to back us up. A new study by the University of California, Los Angeles has found that some eldest daughters (those born to mothers who experienced stress during pregnancy) mature more quickly and take on a greater caregiving role within the family.

“You have to look at the larger set of constraints that limit what any president could try to do in terms of illegal conduct,” said Rick Hasen, a law professor and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Hasen was also featured by MSNBC.)

“This is a vital angle to be hitting,” said Jon Michaels, a constitutional law professor at UCLA with a forthcoming book on right-wing authoritarianism. “California becomes a convenient foil, and the excesses of California are what Republicans can run against.”

“I think it is clearer than ever that folks who believe fervently that we should protect public health from environmental harms really can’t make progress if they have a hostile judiciary waiting,” said Cara Horowitz, executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law.

Sasha Issenberg, the author of “The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage,” said Trump’s views are not surprising. “The party platform is a political document. This is an area where Trump has been incredibly pragmatic,” said Issenberg, who teaches political science at UCLA. Same-sex marriage does not divide voters the way it did 20 years ago, Issenberg said, adding that to “state the obvious,” Trump is “not a guy who is terribly moralistic about the sanctity of marriage or a real prude on sexual issues.”

There is no evidence that trans women commit violence at a high rate — and, to focus on the most prevalent current myth about trans people, there is no evidence that trans women who use women’s bathrooms are a danger to anyone. Rather, trans women are four times more likely than cisgender people to be a target of violence, according to a 2021 UCLA survey.

“It’s a lot about how you start out in life,” said Jody Herman, senior scholar of public policy at the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We’ve found that trans people who had been kicked out of their homes or had family rejection experiences were more likely to be in an unstable economic position.”

Deborah Nadoolman Landis, chair of the David C. Copley Center for the Study of Costume Design at the School of Theater, Film and Television at the University of California, Los Angeles, recalled a vivid scene in “Chinatown” in which Gittes and Evelyn Mulwray, played by Faye Dunaway, sit together in a red restaurant banquette.

Even so, no standard definition exists for what a mass extinction is. “It’s been a bit of a nagging problem over the last four-plus decades,” says University of California, Los Angeles, paleontologist Pedro Monarrez. The Big Five still stand out because they were far-reaching, global events that clearly changed the makeup of biodiversity across the planet, but how to categorize other biodiversity shake-ups is still in contention.

Amada Armenta, an associate professor of urban planning and the faculty director of the Latino Policy and Politics Institute at UCLA, emphasized the role politicians can play in shifting the narrative around immigration. “Good policy can improve the politics around this issue, which has been really mired in dysfunction for decades,” Armenta said.

Elaine Rosen, a doctor who runs UCLA Health’s eating-disorder treatment programs, says the claims are “a match near dry kindling on a hot day” for people susceptible to eating disorders. “It’s promising all your dreams will come true, and it’s being endorsed in the name of health by gorgeous-looking people.”

“I applaud the paper’s overall goal, which is to raise awareness about the potential for rooftop solar to help alleviate energy burden for low-income disadvantaged community households,” said Eric Daniel Fournier, research director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. “We strongly believe in the potential of rooftop solar … to address this important equity issue.”