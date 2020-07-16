UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

When done in high amounts, the practice, known as flaring, was associated with a 50 percent greater chance of preterm birth compared to women with no exposure, according to the analysis by researchers at the University of Southern California and University of California Los Angeles.… “It’s a pretty large effect,” said Lara Cushing, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and one of the authors. “It’s on par with what you see for moms who smoke during pregnancy compared to moms who don’t.”

“We shut down the country for three months and we could have used that time for all kinds of planning and preparing, and we did not use it at all,” said David Eisenman, the director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters.

It’s seen in many other diseases, said Otto Yang, a professor of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “When somebody’s infected with a virus, there’s immediately a race between the virus replicating itself and the immune system. The bigger the inoculum a person gets, the bigger head start the virus has,” he said.

“For it to be co-opted by an organization like the NFL is very troubling to me,” Shana Redmond, a professor of musicology and African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, says. “I’m thinking about the ways in which symbols are manipulated for profiteering, for easy concessions in moments of violence, and become an opportunity to elide accountability for the structural damage the NFL in particular continues to wreak out.”

“He didn’t just kill himself. He extinguished any chance for the victim to seek justice,” said Ju Hui Judy Han, a gender studies expert at the University of California who grew up in Seoul. “It is simply not true that #MeToo voices are strong enough to bring down perpetrators of sexual violence in positions of power,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“I think that this is such a challenging issue. It has been a really challenging issue for a lot of people, leaders and just regular people. Because it’s complicated, between the health pieces, the policy pieces, the fear, the uncertainty. It’s made it difficult for many people to be able to see clearly and straight,” said UCLA’s Dr. Joseph Ladapo (approx. 2:50 mark).

Daniel Aharoni, PhD, of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), seemingly undertook that journey in reverse. Trained in physics, he spent the first part of his career designing detectors to identify the constituent particles and fundamental matter of the universe. Soon, however, he found himself drawn to a space immeasurably smaller but no less wondrous: the brain.

Parts of California exceed the existing national targets for ozone by such large amounts that the EPA’s decision is unlikely to have an immediate effect, according to Sean Hecht, co-executive director, of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change at the University of California, Los Angeles. But establishing a standard that’s protective of public health would have created a key benchmark for California and other polluted areas to achieve in the future. “That helps us to gauge how well we’re doing, and how well our policies are working, and how effective they are,” Hecht said. “It’s important to have a target that’s health protective.”

The finding from the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation is part of a new report and policy brief that examine strategies for developing and implementing the state’s testing and remediation program for those sites…. “We’ve learned from a similar program in California’s schools that if robust monitoring and funding doesn’t exist, much of the needed testing and remediation won’t be implemented,” said Gregory Pierce, associate director of the center and lead author of the study.