Hotter temps increase workplace injuries | Los Angeles Times

The study, to be published next week by the Institute of Labor Economics, was conducted by three researchers at UCLA and Stanford … “Heat is of those things where our familiarity with it may engender a sense of false security,” said Jisung Park, a UCLA economist and the lead author of the study. “But this and other research suggests that hotter temperatures, which in many cases may not seem like such a big deal, appear to have hidden costs.” (Also: New York Times.)

L.A. to require masks indoors as variant spreads | New York Times

“These increases in cases and hospitalizations are occurring among the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health. “This virus, if you are not vaccinated, will find you.” (UCLA’s Anne Rimoin is also quoted; Dr. Peter Katona is interviewed by KNX-AM.)

How to weather the heat | New York Times

“We need to treat extreme heat like other disasters,” Dr. David Eisenman told me. And he would know: He’s the director of the University of California, Los Angeles’s Center for Public Health and Disasters. Broadly, Eisenman said raising public awareness might entail grading or naming heat waves, like hurricanes, so they are taken more seriously.

Homelessness: property rights vs. human rights | Los Angeles Times

The history of homelessness testifies to the futility of trying to find solutions that average these two perspectives, said Marques Vestal, an assistant professor of urban planning at UCLA who helped author last year’s Luskin report on the history of homelessness.

How we’ve failed Millie Bobby Brown | USA Today

“Hypersexualization is considered the price girls and women have to pay for visibility,” said Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at UCLA. “It reinforces their positioning as sexual objects and makes their objectification feel natural and legitimate. If you need evidence of what’s wrong with hypersexualization, just look at the disgraceful, disrespectful commentary levied at (Brown).”

Vaccine makers ‘tempting targets’ for lawsuits | Bloomberg Law

Public companies as a whole face around 200 federal shareholder suits a year, about 10 to 15% of which are against pharmaceutical companies, James Park, a UCLA law professor who focuses on corporate law and securities regulation, said. Typically the allegation is that the company told investors a promising drug will be approved and generate revenue while knowing “significant problems would endanger the product,” such as it might not work or get through the regulatory process, he said.

Why are China’s billionaires feeling so generous? | Al Jazeera

Modern, Western-style philanthropy first took root in China a little over a decade ago, according to Min Zhou, director of the Asia Pacific Center at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), who follows Chinese global philanthropy activities.

Climate scientists shocked by German floods | Guardian (UK)

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California in Los Angeles, said so many records were being set in the US this summer that they no longer made the news: “The extremes that would have been newsworthy a couple of years ago aren’t, because they pale in comparison to the astonishing rises a few weeks ago.”

Getting through fourth wave of COVID cases | USA Today

COVID-19 may not be as deadly in this new wave, because older people are largely vaccinated and younger people are less likely to die from an infection, said Ravina Kullar, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist and adjunct faculty member at UCLA Medical Center.

Time to end gendered Emmys and Oscars? | USA Today

Juliet Williams, professor of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, credits the LGBTQ community for challenging the traditional definition of gender, which opened the door to questions about its relevance in acting and other pursuits. “One of the very positive aspects of what’s going on here is people in the entertainment industry are moving beyond the idea that gender difference just is, (that) it’s essential. Instead, they’re saying, ‘Why does it matter? What difference does it make?’”

COVID, race and missing data | Guardian (UK)

In California, a national leader in promoting health equity, race and ethnicity data is missing from a standard it uses to set benchmarks for reopening … known as the Health Places Index (HPI) … A critic of the index, University of California Los Angeles professor Dr Vickie Mays, said that requiring additional layers of data analysis to understand where race and ethnicity fit in the index creates dangerous delays in the government’s response. “That is what inequity looks like.”

COVID rises in Africa, South America, parts of Asia | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

“We’re all combatting globally this incredible rise of this very transmissible Delta variant … The thing that we really have to consider with places like sub-Saharan Africa is that we have less than two percent of the continent fully vaccinated. And this lack of access to vaccines, which is really the most important intervention that we can implement to reduce the spread of this virus, is just not available,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

What is alkaline water? Is it good for you? | U.S. News & World Report

Alkaline water is defined by its pH level, says Dana Ellis Hunnes, senior dietitian at RR-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She’s also the author of the upcoming book “Recipe for Survival,” which is about how to be a healthier and more sustainable consumer. In short, pH is a measure of how acidic or basic – that is, alkaline – a liquid is.

U.S. lags behind in protection of migrant children | La Opinión

“The United States lags behind when it comes to protecting the most fundamental rights of immigrant children,” said Dr. Jody Heymann, director of WORLD and a UCLA professor of public health, public policy and medicine. “The child detention crisis did not begin or end with a single administration, and long-standing loopholes in the law have left countless children vulnerable to serious health risks and human rights violations,” she added. (Translated from Spanish. Also: EFE.)