UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Study reveals dual role of protein in cancer treatment | Scienmag

Investigators at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have uncovered new details about the role of a protein called interferon regulatory factor (IRF1) in cancer progression and treatment response, offering new insight that can potentially help improve the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy. (UCLA’s Dr. Philip Scumpia and Dr. Prabhat Purbey were quoted.)

The Republican National Convention begins | KCAL-TV

“I don’t think there’s any question that the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday has had an impact on the ensuing days. And I think it will have an impact for a while,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky, a former Los Angeles public official and now an adjunct faculty member at the Luskin School.

Where JD Vance stands on certifying the 2020 election, voter fraud | NBC News

Rick Hasen, an election law expert and professor at the UCLA School of Law, said it’s the states that are empowered to contest their results and proffer slates of electors — not the vice president. “There were single slates of electors that were submitted from each state, and there was no reasonable basis to challenge the legitimacy of those slates of electors,” he said.

Here’s what to know about Trump’s plans for the economy | Associated Press

“The tariff issue is extremely important — and people are not paying enough attention to the magnitude of the Trump tariff policy, what the consequences would be,” said [Kimberly] Clausing, a former Biden Treasury Department official and professor at UCLA.

Blood test shows promise in early preeclampsia detection | HealthDay News

“It is critical that we take steps toward early detection and prevention of preeclampsia,” said lead researcher Dr. Sherin Devaskar, executive chair of pediatrics at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. “It continues to be the leading cause of maternal mortality and morbidity worldwide, and our findings underscore the potential to address this persistent public health concern,” Devaskar added in a UCLA news release. (Also: Medical Xpress.)

Helping kids cope with fear and anxiety | KABC-TV

“What you want to teach kids is not that Mom has all the answers, but: I don’t know. This is scary and we’re OK. We have each other,” said UCLA assistant professor of psychiatry Jenna Lee.