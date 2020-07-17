UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“These are deeply disturbing, yet not surprising data,” said UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard, who also directs the Black Male Institute. “Unfortunately, what these data remind us is that race, socioeconomic status, disabilities and disadvantage still matters.”

A separate 2019 study led by the economist Keith Chen of the University of California, Los Angeles, measured voter waiting times at roughly 40,000 polling places during the 2016 election. The report stated that residents of entirely Black neighborhoods waited 29 percent longer to vote than their counterparts in entirely white neighborhoods and that Black voters were 74 percent more likely to wait more than half an hour to cast their ballots.

“If less than 6 percent of the population are infected, which is low, that means 94 to 95 percent of people are at risk,” said Jeffrey Klausner, a University of California at Los Angeles epidemiologist. “But the risk is not evenly distributed. Not everyone is at the same risk.” He said antibody studies can help scientists understand who is most likely to catch the virus.

The process already trails behind the pathogen, since it can take up to two weeks for a person to develop symptoms and then get tested, and people can often spread the disease before symptoms appear, said Robert Kim-Farley, a professor in the departments of epidemiology and community-health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. The delay further impedes the effort. “We’re now talking about something that happened three weeks ago as compared to being right on it as soon as we can,” Dr. Kim-Farley said.

“We really wanted to get at the specifics,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist who has long studied California’s big storms and is one of three UCLA researchers who authored the new paper. “It’s one thing to say that an atmospheric river will have more moisture. It’s another thing to connect them to the clouds and say this is how much moisture will drop.”

“The real picture of what’s going on in the interior of the country is very, very difficult to paint at this point, without widespread access to testing, really good disease surveillance and an understanding of what’s happening on the ground,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 35:55 mark).

You wouldn’t head outside on a scorching hot summer day in dark clothing; lighter coloured garments help reflect the sun’s heat. That strategy works for buildings too, and thanks to researchers at UCLA, a new formulation for white paint could effectively reflect up to 98 per cent of the sun’s heat, reducing the demands on artificial cooling systems.

In a 2017 study by the UCLA Center For Scholars and Storytellers, researchers found a disturbing trend in children’s programming. Over 74% of all children’s programming featured white characters. Even further, most shows that attempted diversity still had white directors or creators, making up over 80% of the entire industry.

“The decline in imports and exports also means there is a slack demand for trucking away from the ports, and a slack demand for warehouses and distribution, because you just have fewer goods that are moving through,” said UCLA’s Jerry Nicklesburg.

According to Timothy Brewer, MD, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, a meta-analysis published in the Lancet medical journal in June looked at a breadth of studies conducted on the matter and concluded that mask-wearing resulted in an 80-85 percent reduction in transmission. “There have been other studies as well,” he says. “We are continually accumulating more data to suggest that masks are beneficial.”

Researchers from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and USC Keck School of Medicine examined whether shorter pregnancies and reduced fetal grown might be related to flaring from oil and gas development in the area.… “Prior studies suggest living near oil and gas wells adversely affects birth outcomes, but no studies had yet examined flaring -- the open combustion of natural gas,’’ said Lara Cushing, an environmental health scientist with the Fielding School. “Our findings suggest that living within three miles of flaring adversely impacts pregnant women and infants in Texas’ Eagle Ford region.’’